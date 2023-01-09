Ask Me Anything with Will Henry

Will Henry, creator of the Pits-award winning comic strip Wallace the Brave, has been kind enough to agree to join us today for an Ask Me Anything!

Wallace the Brave is a daily newspaper comic strip featuring the adventures and misadventures of Wallace Maclellan, his friends, and his family in the town of Snug Harbor. Wallace the Brave is beloved in the Comic Strip Club for its consistent humor and incredible artwork.

Will Henry will be joining us at approximately 2:00 Eastern time to answer questions about the comic, his work, or… anything, really. So post any question you have for him! As a guest in our house, I know you all will give him a warm welcome and treat him with hospitality and respect.

Credit to Skinkie for the incredible header image!

