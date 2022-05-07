Other

Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Franchise Festival #122: Snowboard Kids

Futurama, “Into The Wild Green Yonder”

LGBT Movies: Crush (2022)

Old Music Monthly #018 [February 1995]

One Giant Leap, 2003: Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Television Turmoil: Bob Patterson

What Is Star Wars?

WTF ASIA 211: Beasts Clawing at Straws (2020)

MISCELLANEOUS

All Things Cricket: Taking a break

Friday New Music 5/6

Game News Roundup: April 2022

Job Rants Thread – 5/6/2022 – An Unconventional Epigraph

May 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

May 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

New Game Releases 05/03/22 – 05/09/22

S is for Strange and Scarlet Witch

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode #01 Discussion

The Toybox Talks Garbage Pail Kids

Weekly Wrestling Thread, whatever

Weird : The Al Yankovic Teaser Trailer Reaction Thread

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 81

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 82

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 83

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 84

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 85

Desert Island Games: Round 2 (Top 20)

R.E.M. Song Tournament FINALS