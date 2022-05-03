Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 82

Group 80 Results

Spoiler 57.89% Abzu Ichthyosaurus Communis 52.63% Pokémon Sun and Moon Team Skull Appears! 47.37% Pocket Card Jockey Challenge Go Go! 47.37% Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky Ancient Monument 47.37% Brigador It’s Our Rules Now 42.11% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Still Countryside 42.11% Super Mario 3D World Switch Scramble Circus 42.11% Gunman Clive 2 La Salsa Robotica 36.84% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Ever Upwards 36.84% Samorost 3 Mandragora 36.84% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Against the Wind 31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Ultima 31.58% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Rhythm Tweezers 31.58% Pokémon Sun and Moon Iki Town (Night) 31.58% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Cultural Insight: Arctic Fox 31.58% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Victory in the Dream World 31.58% Read Only Memories Turing’s Theme 26.32% Pokémon X & Y Laverre City 26.32% BioShock Infinite Lighter Than Air 26.32% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Jobi Joba 26.32% SteamWorld Heist Automatonic Electronic Harmonics 26.32% Quantum Break Beth 21.05% Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra SUBURB-Armored Green-[Stage 2] 21.05% Splatoon Sucker Punch [collapse]

Projected Bubble: 47.37%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 82 will be active until Wednesday May 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 81 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 83 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 82 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 82 is open until Wednesday May 4th at 10:00PM Pacific

