Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 82

Group 80 Results

Spoiler

57.89% Abzu Ichthyosaurus Communis
52.63% Pokémon Sun and Moon Team Skull Appears!
47.37% Pocket Card Jockey Challenge Go Go!
47.37% Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky Ancient Monument
47.37% Brigador It’s Our Rules Now
42.11% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Still Countryside
42.11% Super Mario 3D World Switch Scramble Circus
42.11% Gunman Clive 2 La Salsa Robotica
36.84% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Ever Upwards
36.84% Samorost 3 Mandragora
36.84% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Against the Wind
31.58% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Ultima
31.58% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Rhythm Tweezers
31.58% Pokémon Sun and Moon Iki Town (Night)
31.58% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Cultural Insight: Arctic Fox
31.58% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Victory in the Dream World
31.58% Read Only Memories Turing’s Theme
26.32% Pokémon X & Y Laverre City
26.32% BioShock Infinite Lighter Than Air
26.32% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Jobi Joba
26.32% SteamWorld Heist Automatonic Electronic Harmonics
26.32% Quantum Break Beth
21.05% Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra SUBURB-Armored Green-[Stage 2]
21.05% Splatoon Sucker Punch

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 82 will be active until Wednesday May 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 81 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 83 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 82 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 82 is open until Wednesday May 4th at 10:00PM Pacific