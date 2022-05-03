Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 82

Group 80 Results
|57.89%
|Abzu
|Ichthyosaurus Communis
|52.63%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Team Skull Appears!
|47.37%
|Pocket Card Jockey
|Challenge Go Go!
|47.37%
|Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
|Ancient Monument
|47.37%
|Brigador
|It’s Our Rules Now
|42.11%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Still Countryside
|42.11%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Switch Scramble Circus
|42.11%
|Gunman Clive 2
|La Salsa Robotica
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Ever Upwards
|36.84%
|Samorost 3
|Mandragora
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Against the Wind
|31.58%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Ultima
|31.58%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Rhythm Tweezers
|31.58%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Iki Town (Night)
|31.58%
|Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa
|Cultural Insight: Arctic Fox
|31.58%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Victory in the Dream World
|31.58%
|Read Only Memories
|Turing’s Theme
|26.32%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Laverre City
|26.32%
|BioShock Infinite
|Lighter Than Air
|26.32%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Jobi Joba
|26.32%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Automatonic Electronic Harmonics
|26.32%
|Quantum Break
|Beth
|21.05%
|Ketsui: Kizuna Jigoku Tachi Extra
|SUBURB-Armored Green-[Stage 2]
|21.05%
|Splatoon
|Sucker Punch
Newly Eliminated 1
|45.00%
|Persona 5
|Layer Cake
|45.00%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|A-Mazing Post Pounding
|45.00%
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|N木ig木ht木L (Noctilum Night)
|45.00%
|SteamWorld Heist
|Clockwork Vaudeville
|45.00%
|Resogun
|Avernus
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 82 will be active until Wednesday May 4th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 81 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 83 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 82 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 82 is open until Wednesday May 4th at 10:00PM Pacific