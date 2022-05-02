Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 81

Group 79 Results
|63.16%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Crypteque
|52.63%
|Sonic Lost World
|Honeycomb Highway
|47.37%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|The Himalayas
|47.37%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Piranha Creeper Creek
|47.37%
|The Last of Us
|The Last of Us
|42.11%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Heated Mind
|42.11%
|Tales of Zestiria
|Competing with the Honor of the Land [Go Shiina]
|42.11%
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Rhythmortis
|42.11%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Milky Way Wishes
|36.84%
|Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
|XENO Factor
|36.84%
|Anodyne
|Stabilized
|36.84%
|Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls
|Let’s Play with Monokuma
|36.84%
|Mario & Luigi: Dream Team
|Welcome to Pi’illo Blimport
|31.58%
|Stella Glow
|Spirit World
|31.58%
|Bayonetta 2
|The Lumen Sage and Temperantia
|31.58%
|Dungeon of the Endless
|Ground Mist
|26.32%
|Year Walk
|Locksång På Orgel
|26.32%
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Id
|26.32%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Purgatorium
|26.32%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Dendemille Town
|26.32%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Dewford Town
|15.79%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Relationship Song
|10.53%
|Armikrog
|The Officially Rejected Unofficial Armikrog Theme
|10.53%
|Alien: Isolation
|Old Opening
Newly Eliminated 1
|45.00%
|Nights of Azure
|Usual View, Usual You
|45.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Frosty Fruits – In a Snowbound Land
|45.00%
|Valley
|Like A Skipping Stone
|45.00%
|Samorost 3
|Taste of Tea *Cosmic Version* (Floex)
|45.00%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Credits
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday May 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 80 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday May 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific