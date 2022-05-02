Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 81

Group 79 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Crypt of the NecroDancer Crypteque 52.63% Sonic Lost World Honeycomb Highway 47.37% DuckTales: Remastered The Himalayas 47.37% Super Mario 3D World Piranha Creeper Creek 47.37% The Last of Us The Last of Us 42.11% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Heated Mind 42.11% Tales of Zestiria Competing with the Honor of the Land [Go Shiina] 42.11% Crypt of the NecroDancer Rhythmortis 42.11% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Milky Way Wishes 36.84% Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky XENO Factor 36.84% Anodyne Stabilized 36.84% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Let’s Play with Monokuma 36.84% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Welcome to Pi’illo Blimport 31.58% Stella Glow Spirit World 31.58% Bayonetta 2 The Lumen Sage and Temperantia 31.58% Dungeon of the Endless Ground Mist 26.32% Year Walk Locksång På Orgel 26.32% Yakuza Kiwami Id 26.32% Shin Megami Tensei IV Purgatorium 26.32% Pokémon X & Y Dendemille Town 26.32% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Dewford Town 15.79% BattleBlock Theater Relationship Song 10.53% Armikrog The Officially Rejected Unofficial Armikrog Theme 10.53% Alien: Isolation Old Opening [collapse]

Spoiler 45.00% Nights of Azure Usual View, Usual You 45.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Frosty Fruits – In a Snowbound Land 45.00% Valley Like A Skipping Stone 45.00% Samorost 3 Taste of Tea *Cosmic Version* (Floex) 45.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Credits 42.11% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Heated Mind 42.11% Tales of Zestiria Competing with the Honor of the Land [Go Shiina] 42.11% Crypt of the NecroDancer Rhythmortis 42.11% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Milky Way Wishes 36.84% Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky XENO Factor 36.84% Anodyne Stabilized 36.84% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Let’s Play with Monokuma 36.84% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Welcome to Pi’illo Blimport 31.58% Stella Glow Spirit World 31.58% Bayonetta 2 The Lumen Sage and Temperantia 31.58% Dungeon of the Endless Ground Mist 26.32% Year Walk Locksång På Orgel 26.32% Yakuza Kiwami Id 26.32% Shin Megami Tensei IV Purgatorium 26.32% Pokémon X & Y Dendemille Town 26.32% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Dewford Town 15.79% BattleBlock Theater Relationship Song 10.53% Armikrog The Officially Rejected Unofficial Armikrog Theme 10.53% Alien: Isolation Old Opening Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday May 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 80 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday May 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...