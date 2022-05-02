Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 81

Group 79 Results

Spoiler

63.16% Crypt of the NecroDancer Crypteque
52.63% Sonic Lost World Honeycomb Highway
47.37% DuckTales: Remastered The Himalayas
47.37% Super Mario 3D World Piranha Creeper Creek
47.37% The Last of Us The Last of Us
42.11% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Heated Mind
42.11% Tales of Zestiria Competing with the Honor of the Land [Go Shiina]
42.11% Crypt of the NecroDancer Rhythmortis
42.11% Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Milky Way Wishes
36.84% Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky XENO Factor
36.84% Anodyne Stabilized
36.84% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Let’s Play with Monokuma
36.84% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Welcome to Pi’illo Blimport
31.58% Stella Glow Spirit World
31.58% Bayonetta 2 The Lumen Sage and Temperantia
31.58% Dungeon of the Endless Ground Mist
26.32% Year Walk Locksång På Orgel
26.32% Yakuza Kiwami Id
26.32% Shin Megami Tensei IV Purgatorium
26.32% Pokémon X & Y Dendemille Town
26.32% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Dewford Town
15.79% BattleBlock Theater Relationship Song
10.53% Armikrog The Officially Rejected Unofficial Armikrog Theme
10.53% Alien: Isolation Old Opening

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 81 will be active until Tuesday May 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 80 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 82 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 81 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 81 is open until Tuesday May 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific