Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 80

Group 78 Results
|52.63%
|Brigador
|No Way Out
|52.63%
|Bayonetta 2
|Moon River Climax Mix
|47.37%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Penitus
|47.37%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|PAC-MAN (Club-Mix)
|47.37%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Dance Through the Danger
|47.37%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Belief
|42.11%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|A Captain’s Trial Begins!
|42.11%
|Gray Matter [Steam]
|Never Going Back [Sam’s Theme] [The Scarlet Furies]
|42.11%
|Stardew Valley
|Cloth
|42.11%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Lusamine’s Theme
|42.11%
|Ar Nosurge
|With the You of This World, and to the You of That World
|36.84%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Treasures Within
|36.84%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Reverse Hills
|31.58%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Mountain Mania
|26.32%
|Yoshi’s Woolly World
|Spooky Scraps! Don’t Get Spooked!
|26.32%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Ravus Aeterna
|26.32%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Level Music #7
|21.05%
|Undertale
|Bird That Carries You Over a Disproportionately Small Gap
|21.05%
|BioShock Infinite
|Lutece
|21.05%
|The Wolf Among Us
|I’ll Be Fine
|15.79%
|Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders
|Main Theme
|15.79%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Paris Cinema Girl [apfel note]
|10.53%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Treasure Within Your Heart
|10.53%
|Broken Age
|Hello Space
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday May 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday May 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific