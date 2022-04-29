Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 80

Group 78 Results

Spoiler 52.63% Brigador No Way Out 52.63% Bayonetta 2 Moon River Climax Mix 47.37% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Penitus 47.37% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U PAC-MAN (Club-Mix) 47.37% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Dance Through the Danger 47.37% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Belief 42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon A Captain’s Trial Begins! 42.11% Gray Matter [Steam] Never Going Back [Sam’s Theme] [The Scarlet Furies] 42.11% Stardew Valley Cloth 42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Lusamine’s Theme 42.11% Ar Nosurge With the You of This World, and to the You of That World 36.84% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Treasures Within 36.84% Shin Megami Tensei IV Reverse Hills 31.58% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Mountain Mania 26.32% Yoshi’s Woolly World Spooky Scraps! Don’t Get Spooked! 26.32% Final Fantasy XV Ravus Aeterna 26.32% BattleBlock Theater Level Music #7 21.05% Undertale Bird That Carries You Over a Disproportionately Small Gap 21.05% BioShock Infinite Lutece 21.05% The Wolf Among Us I’ll Be Fine 15.79% Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders Main Theme 15.79% Project DIVA Arcade Paris Cinema Girl [apfel note] 10.53% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Treasure Within Your Heart 10.53% Broken Age Hello Space [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday May 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday May 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific

