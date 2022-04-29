Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 80

Group 78 Results

Spoiler

52.63% Brigador No Way Out
52.63% Bayonetta 2 Moon River Climax Mix
47.37% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Penitus
47.37% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U PAC-MAN (Club-Mix)
47.37% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Dance Through the Danger
47.37% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Belief
42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon A Captain’s Trial Begins!
42.11% Gray Matter [Steam] Never Going Back [Sam’s Theme] [The Scarlet Furies]
42.11% Stardew Valley Cloth
42.11% Pokémon Sun and Moon Lusamine’s Theme
42.11% Ar Nosurge With the You of This World, and to the You of That World
36.84% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Treasures Within
36.84% Shin Megami Tensei IV Reverse Hills
31.58% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Mountain Mania
26.32% Yoshi’s Woolly World Spooky Scraps! Don’t Get Spooked!
26.32% Final Fantasy XV Ravus Aeterna
26.32% BattleBlock Theater Level Music #7
21.05% Undertale Bird That Carries You Over a Disproportionately Small Gap
21.05% BioShock Infinite Lutece
21.05% The Wolf Among Us I’ll Be Fine
15.79% Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders Main Theme
15.79% Project DIVA Arcade Paris Cinema Girl [apfel note]
10.53% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Treasure Within Your Heart
10.53% Broken Age Hello Space

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

Projected Bubble: 47.37%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 80 will be active until Monday May 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 79 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 81 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 80 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 80 is open until Monday May 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific