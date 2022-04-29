It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread… So THEY Say…

Blouse – They Always Fly Away

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! This the best place to share and discover music, but they don’t want you to know that. Who is this mysterious “They” I refer to? Why, it’s only the word day… AKA our special word of the day!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word They in the titles of them! But if they’re nowhere to be found in your library, don’t panic! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week. Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...