Job Rants Thread – 4/29/2022 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Annnnnnd we’re back. After a relaxing (if still rather busy) few days hosting some old friends for PAX East, it was business as usual for Yours Truly this week, and…God, am I getting sick of business as usual. Nothing really to say this week, beyond: “Is it over?” And so, I leave the rest to you all. I’ll just be over here; enjoying some delicious empanadas, and trying power through the rest of the day. May you all have more to say than me.

Oh, and a most sincere apology to anyone who attempted to read or post anything last week who may not have been able to. I was multitasking on Thursday, and accidentally published it for the wrong time. To those of you who still managed to find thread at the bottom of the pile and post: Know that you are the wind beneath my wheels.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Business as usual isn’t always a bad thing…Provided you actually like your business.

