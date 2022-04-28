Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 79

Group 77 Results

Spoiler 68.42% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Knock Some Sense 63.16% Heaven Variant Robots Ain’t Got No Soul 57.89% Mega Man Unlimited Cyclical Rampage (Yo-yo Man Stage) 52.63% FAST Racing NEO Zvil Raceway 52.63% Undertale Another Medium 47.37% Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag William Taylor 47.37% Stardew Valley The Valley Comes Alive 36.84% Ridiculous Fishing Stormy Seas – Down 36.84% Super Mario 3D World Plunging Falls 36.84% Paper Mario: Color Splash Blackout 36.84% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Silver For Monsters… 36.84% Pokémon Sun and Moon Battle! (Ultra Beast) 31.58% Lost Dimension Epilogue 31.58% Rayman Legends Guardian of the Castle 31.58% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II To A Glimmering Tomorrow 31.58% Mighty Switch Force 2 Final Level 26.32% Sunless Sea Oceana Lonissima 26.32% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Purpose 26.32% Dungeon of the Endless Celluloid 26.32% Hitman [2016] Silvio Caruso- Ritorna a me~ [47 Ways] [Salvino & Friends] 26.32% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II E.O.V 21.05% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Trainers’ School 15.79% Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Caragor Riding 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Dance of the Fireflies [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 79 will be active until Sunday May 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 78 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 80 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 79 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 79 is open until Sunday May 1st at 10:00PM Pacific

