Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 79

Group 77 Results
|68.42%
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Knock Some Sense
|63.16%
|Heaven Variant
|Robots Ain’t Got No Soul
|57.89%
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Cyclical Rampage (Yo-yo Man Stage)
|52.63%
|FAST Racing NEO
|Zvil Raceway
|52.63%
|Undertale
|Another Medium
|47.37%
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|William Taylor
|47.37%
|Stardew Valley
|The Valley Comes Alive
|36.84%
|Ridiculous Fishing
|Stormy Seas – Down
|36.84%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Plunging Falls
|36.84%
|Paper Mario: Color Splash
|Blackout
|36.84%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Silver For Monsters…
|36.84%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Ultra Beast)
|31.58%
|Lost Dimension
|Epilogue
|31.58%
|Rayman Legends
|Guardian of the Castle
|31.58%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|To A Glimmering Tomorrow
|31.58%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Final Level
|26.32%
|Sunless Sea
|Oceana Lonissima
|26.32%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Id – Purpose
|26.32%
|Dungeon of the Endless
|Celluloid
|26.32%
|Hitman [2016]
|Silvio Caruso- Ritorna a me~ [47 Ways] [Salvino & Friends]
|26.32%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|E.O.V
|21.05%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trainers’ School
|15.79%
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|Caragor Riding
|15.79%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Dance of the Fireflies
Newly Eliminated1
|45.00%
|Resogun
|Febris
|45.00%
|Wheels of Aurelia
|Wheels of Aurelia
|45.00%
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Memories – For Horizon Heights Act 3
|45.00%
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Eroded Valley
|45.00%
|Deadbolt
|Dies Irae
|45.00%
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Enjoy with Us! [TAK]
|44.44%
|Trials of the Blood Dragon
|Freefall
|36.84%
|Ridiculous Fishing
|Stormy Seas – Down
|36.84%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Plunging Falls
|36.84%
|Paper Mario: Color Splash
|Blackout
|36.84%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Silver For Monsters…
|36.84%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Battle! (Ultra Beast)
|31.58%
|Lost Dimension
|Epilogue
|31.58%
|Rayman Legends
|Guardian of the Castle
|31.58%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|To A Glimmering Tomorrow
|31.58%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Final Level
|26.32%
|Sunless Sea
|Oceana Lonissima
|26.32%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Id – Purpose
|26.32%
|Dungeon of the Endless
|Celluloid
|26.32%
|Hitman [2016]
|Silvio Caruso- Ritorna a me~ [47 Ways] [Salvino & Friends]
|26.32%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|E.O.V
|21.05%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Trainers’ School
|15.79%
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|Caragor Riding
|15.79%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Dance of the Fireflies
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 79 will be active until Sunday May 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 78 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 80 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 79 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 79 is open until Sunday May 1st at 10:00PM Pacific