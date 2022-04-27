Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 78

Group 76 Results

Spoiler

54.55% Shovel Knight A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale)
50.00% The Legend of Dark Witch To Get Justice
50.00% BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Marionette Purple II
50.00% Deadbolt Werner und Klaus
45.45% Shin Megami Tensei IV End Credits
45.45% Kentucky Route Zero Too Late to Love You
45.45% Shovel Knight The Rival (Black Knight – First Battle)
36.36% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Staff Credits
36.36% Hyrule Warriors Guilty Feeling
36.36% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Turbo Jet (Pilotwings Resort)
36.36% Ar Nosurge Ra Ciel Reincarnation
36.36% beatmania IIDX 22 PENDUAL Line 4 Ruin [Ryu☆]
36.36% Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame The Creator and The Destroyer
36.36% Axiom Verge Otherworld
31.82% Hyper Light Drifter The Last General
27.27% Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture The End of All Things
27.27% Pikmin 3 Title Theme
27.27% Pokémon X & Y Camphrier Town
27.27% Dyad Jupiter
27.27% Pokémon Sun and Moon Island Kahuna’s Theme
22.73% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius A Moment of Recall
22.73% Splatoon Battle Win
22.73% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 The Tower [Vocal Version]
9.09% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Beginnings

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

44.44% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines Burning Snow Festival
44.44% Undertale An Ending
44.44% Read Only Memories Intimidation Tactics
44.44% Oxenfree Towhee Grove
44.44% Enter the Gungeon Lead Lords Keep
44.44% ibb & obb Clara
44.44% ibb & obb Nord
Projected Bubble: 47.37%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday April 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 78 is open until Thursday April 28th at 10:00PM Pacific