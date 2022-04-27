Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 78

Group 76 Results
|54.55%
|Shovel Knight
|A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale)
|50.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|To Get Justice
|50.00%
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
|Marionette Purple II
|50.00%
|Deadbolt
|Werner und Klaus
|45.45%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|End Credits
|45.45%
|Kentucky Route Zero
|Too Late to Love You
|45.45%
|Shovel Knight
|The Rival (Black Knight – First Battle)
|36.36%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Staff Credits
|36.36%
|Hyrule Warriors
|Guilty Feeling
|36.36%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Turbo Jet (Pilotwings Resort)
|36.36%
|Ar Nosurge
|Ra Ciel Reincarnation
|36.36%
|beatmania IIDX 22 PENDUAL
|Line 4 Ruin [Ryu☆]
|36.36%
|Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame
|The Creator and The Destroyer
|36.36%
|Axiom Verge
|Otherworld
|31.82%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|The Last General
|27.27%
|Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture
|The End of All Things
|27.27%
|Pikmin 3
|Title Theme
|27.27%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Camphrier Town
|27.27%
|Dyad
|Jupiter
|27.27%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Island Kahuna’s Theme
|22.73%
|Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
|A Moment of Recall
|22.73%
|Splatoon
|Battle Win
|22.73%
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|The Tower [Vocal Version]
|9.09%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Id – Beginnings
Newly Eliminated 1
|44.44%
|Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines
|Burning Snow Festival
|44.44%
|Undertale
|An Ending
|44.44%
|Read Only Memories
|Intimidation Tactics
|44.44%
|Oxenfree
|Towhee Grove
|44.44%
|Enter the Gungeon
|Lead Lords Keep
|44.44%
|ibb & obb
|Clara
|44.44%
|ibb & obb
|Nord
|36.36%
|The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes
|Staff Credits
|36.36%
|Hyrule Warriors
|Guilty Feeling
|36.36%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Turbo Jet (Pilotwings Resort)
|36.36%
|Ar Nosurge
|Ra Ciel Reincarnation
|36.36%
|beatmania IIDX 22 PENDUAL
|Line 4 Ruin [Ryu☆]
|36.36%
|Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame
|The Creator and The Destroyer
|36.36%
|Axiom Verge
|Otherworld
|31.82%
|Hyper Light Drifter
|The Last General
|27.27%
|Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture
|The End of All Things
|27.27%
|Pikmin 3
|Title Theme
|27.27%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Camphrier Town
|27.27%
|Dyad
|Jupiter
|27.27%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Island Kahuna’s Theme
|22.73%
|Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
|A Moment of Recall
|22.73%
|Splatoon
|Battle Win
|22.73%
|NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128
|The Tower [Vocal Version]
|9.09%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Id – Beginnings
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday April 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 78 is open until Thursday April 28th at 10:00PM Pacific