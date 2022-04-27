Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 78

Group 76 Results

Spoiler 54.55% Shovel Knight A Thousand Leagues Below (Iron Whale) 50.00% The Legend of Dark Witch To Get Justice 50.00% BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Marionette Purple II 50.00% Deadbolt Werner und Klaus 45.45% Shin Megami Tensei IV End Credits 45.45% Kentucky Route Zero Too Late to Love You 45.45% Shovel Knight The Rival (Black Knight – First Battle) 36.36% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Staff Credits 36.36% Hyrule Warriors Guilty Feeling 36.36% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Turbo Jet (Pilotwings Resort) 36.36% Ar Nosurge Ra Ciel Reincarnation 36.36% beatmania IIDX 22 PENDUAL Line 4 Ruin [Ryu☆] 36.36% Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame The Creator and The Destroyer 36.36% Axiom Verge Otherworld 31.82% Hyper Light Drifter The Last General 27.27% Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture The End of All Things 27.27% Pikmin 3 Title Theme 27.27% Pokémon X & Y Camphrier Town 27.27% Dyad Jupiter 27.27% Pokémon Sun and Moon Island Kahuna’s Theme 22.73% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius A Moment of Recall 22.73% Splatoon Battle Win 22.73% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 The Tower [Vocal Version] 9.09% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Beginnings [collapse]

Spoiler 44.44% Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines Burning Snow Festival 44.44% Undertale An Ending 44.44% Read Only Memories Intimidation Tactics 44.44% Oxenfree Towhee Grove 44.44% Enter the Gungeon Lead Lords Keep 44.44% ibb & obb Clara 44.44% ibb & obb Nord 36.36% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Staff Credits 36.36% Hyrule Warriors Guilty Feeling 36.36% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Turbo Jet (Pilotwings Resort) 36.36% Ar Nosurge Ra Ciel Reincarnation 36.36% beatmania IIDX 22 PENDUAL Line 4 Ruin [Ryu☆] 36.36% Karmaflow: The Rock Opera Videogame The Creator and The Destroyer 36.36% Axiom Verge Otherworld 31.82% Hyper Light Drifter The Last General 27.27% Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture The End of All Things 27.27% Pikmin 3 Title Theme 27.27% Pokémon X & Y Camphrier Town 27.27% Dyad Jupiter 27.27% Pokémon Sun and Moon Island Kahuna’s Theme 22.73% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius A Moment of Recall 22.73% Splatoon Battle Win 22.73% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 The Tower [Vocal Version] 9.09% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Beginnings Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 78 will be active until Thursday April 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 77 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 79 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 78 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 78 is open until Thursday April 28th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...