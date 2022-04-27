AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Transported, Week 4

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.
This week, I’m detailing the last subclass for 5e, the Arcana Domain Cleric, found in the Sword Coast Adventurer’s Guide. Clerics of this domain are the chosen of deities that govern the knowledge and use of magic. Spellcasters in D&D are often divided into “arcane” and “divine” casters, but this subclass blurs that line a bit, as powerful arcane abilities are bestowed through divine means.
Arcana Clerics have access to a list of Domain Spells at certain levels. As soon as you reach a given level, the associated spells are automatically prepared each day and don’t count against the number of spells you can prepare. These spells include Detect Magic and Magic Missile at 1st level, Magic Weapon and Nystul’s Magic Aura at 3rd, Dispel Magic and Magic Circle at 5th, Arcane Eye and Leomund’s Secret Chest at 7th, and Planar Binding and Teleportation Circle at 9th level.
As an Arcane Initiate at level 1, you gain proficiency with the Arcana skill and you learn two additional cantrips of your choice from the Wizard spell list.
At 2nd level, you can use your Channel Divinity for an Arcane Abjuration. As an action, you can force one celestial, elemental, fey, or fiend within 30 feet of you to make a WIS saving throw or be turned for 1 minute or until it takes damage. Just like Turn Undead. a turned creature must spend its turns trying to get as far away from you as possible and cannot willingly end its turn in any space within 30 of you. It can’t take reactions, and can use its action only to Dash away or try to escape from an effect that prevents it from moving. If there is nowhere for the creature to move, it uses the Dodge action instead. This ability also gets more powerful as you level up. Starting at 5th level, a creature of CR 1/2 or lower that fails its save is banished to its plane of origin (assuming it isn’t already on its home plane) for 1 minute. The CR threshold rises to 1 when you reach level 8, 2 at level 11, 3 at level 14, and 4 at level 17.
At 6th level, your healing magic also doubles as a Spell Breaker. Whenever you use a spell of 1st level or higher to restore hit points to an ally, you can also end one spell that is affecting that creature. The spell you end must be of equal or lower level than the spell slot you used to cast the healing spell.
At level 8 you gain Potent Spellcasting, allowing you to add your WIS modifier to the damage rolls of your cantrips.
Finally at 17th level, you have attained Arcane Mastery. You can choose four spells from the Wizard spell list, one each of 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th levels, which are added to your list of Domain Spells. Like other Domain Spells, these spells are always prepared for you and don’t count against the number of sells you can prepare.
We’re playing through a homebrew story put together and DM’d by TheHayesCode! This story is set in the world of Eberron, and concerns the fates of a group of convicts sentenced with transportation to the exotic continent of Xen’Drik. Here’s a brief run-down of the PCs (all Level 4):
- Kalanyl, a Drow Cleric (Grave Domain) of the scorpion-god Vulkoor and our native guide on Xen’Drik, played by Wafflicious
- Vic Lustig, a nondescript-by-design Human Sorcerer (Wild Magic) counterfeiter, played by JosephusBrown
- Bulwark, a Warforged Paladin of the Silver Flame (Oath of Redemption), played by TheCleverGuy
- Higgins, a malfunctioning Warforged Barbarian (Path of Ancestral Guardian), played by Spiny Creature
- Zumira, a Goblin Wizard (Order of Scribes) serial killer, played by The Wasp
- Jo Bean, a very young-looking Human Rogue (Swashbuckler) with a bad attitude, played by Otto
[collapse]
While working at the quarry today, a message came that I was called to the home of Gierello Miller, a wizard who lives in a rather large house not far from the docks. When I arrived, I found that my companions from the grung incident had all been summoned as well. When Miller let us in, he was acting a little strangely. He brought us all into a sitting room and asked us to dance for some reason. I had just noticed that he seemed to be attempting to disguise his voice, when the real Miller entered the room. It turned out that the Miller who was making us dance was actually a child, Jenna, who had learned some illusion magic and enjoyed playing tricks like this. I imagine it is hard for her to be growing up in a penal colony, where there are very few other children around. Her father is a researcher of some kind living here by choice, not a prisoner.
Miller had apparently heard how we well we had handled the grung, and wanted us for a job. He said he had been expecting delivery of a few particular items on the Trident, but obviously those items were lost when the ship was sunk. He wanted to bring us out on a fishing boat to possibly salvage his items from the wreck. Most importantly, was a rather large oak crate, though he did not tell us what was inside. Higgins and I were well suited to this task, as we do not need to breathe, but Miller said he would use magic to allow the rest of the group to breathe underwater as well. He also offered to purchase suitable weapons and equipment for underwater combat for us all. He sent us to a shop on the other side of the colony run by a man called Murphy. I was able to procure some javelins and a net, some ropes and another large net to haul the crate up with, as well as a healing potion for emergency use.
We would be paid for our efforts of course, but Higgins also asked if Miller could get her any newspapers from Sharn that came in. A curious request, since the news would be weeks out of date by the time any copies arrived here.
Once we were all outfitted properly, we met Miller on the dock and took his boat, the Marissa, out onto the water. We made it to the are where the Trident had gone down without issue, and then rowed back and forth while Miller used a Detect Magic spell to try and locate his items beneath the surface. When we sensed something, we anchored the boat and dove into the water.
We quickly descended and found the wreck of the Trident, but some other scavengers appeared to have beaten us to it. A number of squat fish-people were standing on the deck. These were not the sahuagin that had attacked us previously. Zumira said they were kuo-toa, a species that are usually found living in deep undersea caves.
We were far enough away from the shipwreck that only one of the kuo-toa noticed us and Vic and Higgins were able to silence him before he could raise an alarm to his fellows. Since it seemed unlikely that we could communicate with the kuo-toa and they were likely to be hostile, we decided it was best to try and drive off the scavengers. Vic was able to keep out of their line of sight long enough to cast a Shatter spell and blast most of the kuo-toa. The shockwave it generate carried for quite a distance though. Before the rest of us could close in, Vic cast another spell and froze all but two of the scavengers to deck of the ship. Thw last two struck back at Vic with staffs that had pincers at the end, but by that time the rest of us had moved up close enough to engage. Once the kuo-toa realized that they were outnumbered, they swam away. Since they moved much faster than any of us (except for Kalanyl, who had discovered that a magic ring he’d found in the grung village allowed him to swim quite well), we decided it was best to let them go. We should focus on recovering the cargo and getting back to the surface as quickly as we could. Who knows what sort of creatures might be attracted by that Shatter spell?
You must be logged in to post a comment.