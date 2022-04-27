AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Transported, Week 4

Salvage Mission

While working at the quarry today, a message came that I was called to the home of Gierello Miller, a wizard who lives in a rather large house not far from the docks. When I arrived, I found that my companions from the grung incident had all been summoned as well. When Miller let us in, he was acting a little strangely. He brought us all into a sitting room and asked us to dance for some reason. I had just noticed that he seemed to be attempting to disguise his voice, when the real Miller entered the room. It turned out that the Miller who was making us dance was actually a child, Jenna, who had learned some illusion magic and enjoyed playing tricks like this. I imagine it is hard for her to be growing up in a penal colony, where there are very few other children around. Her father is a researcher of some kind living here by choice, not a prisoner.

Miller had apparently heard how we well we had handled the grung, and wanted us for a job. He said he had been expecting delivery of a few particular items on the Trident, but obviously those items were lost when the ship was sunk. He wanted to bring us out on a fishing boat to possibly salvage his items from the wreck. Most importantly, was a rather large oak crate, though he did not tell us what was inside. Higgins and I were well suited to this task, as we do not need to breathe, but Miller said he would use magic to allow the rest of the group to breathe underwater as well. He also offered to purchase suitable weapons and equipment for underwater combat for us all. He sent us to a shop on the other side of the colony run by a man called Murphy. I was able to procure some javelins and a net, some ropes and another large net to haul the crate up with, as well as a healing potion for emergency use.

We would be paid for our efforts of course, but Higgins also asked if Miller could get her any newspapers from Sharn that came in. A curious request, since the news would be weeks out of date by the time any copies arrived here.

Once we were all outfitted properly, we met Miller on the dock and took his boat, the Marissa, out onto the water. We made it to the are where the Trident had gone down without issue, and then rowed back and forth while Miller used a Detect Magic spell to try and locate his items beneath the surface. When we sensed something, we anchored the boat and dove into the water.

We quickly descended and found the wreck of the Trident, but some other scavengers appeared to have beaten us to it. A number of squat fish-people were standing on the deck. These were not the sahuagin that had attacked us previously. Zumira said they were kuo-toa, a species that are usually found living in deep undersea caves.

We were far enough away from the shipwreck that only one of the kuo-toa noticed us and Vic and Higgins were able to silence him before he could raise an alarm to his fellows. Since it seemed unlikely that we could communicate with the kuo-toa and they were likely to be hostile, we decided it was best to try and drive off the scavengers. Vic was able to keep out of their line of sight long enough to cast a Shatter spell and blast most of the kuo-toa. The shockwave it generate carried for quite a distance though. Before the rest of us could close in, Vic cast another spell and froze all but two of the scavengers to deck of the ship. Thw last two struck back at Vic with staffs that had pincers at the end, but by that time the rest of us had moved up close enough to engage. Once the kuo-toa realized that they were outnumbered, they swam away. Since they moved much faster than any of us (except for Kalanyl, who had discovered that a magic ring he’d found in the grung village allowed him to swim quite well), we decided it was best to let them go. We should focus on recovering the cargo and getting back to the surface as quickly as we could. Who knows what sort of creatures might be attracted by that Shatter spell?

