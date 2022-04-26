Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 77

Group 75 Results

Spoiler 60.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Chill (Dr. Mario) Ver. 2 60.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Roller Mobster 50.00% Yakuza 0 With Vengeance [Hidenori Shoji] 45.00% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Eroded Valley 45.00% Deadbolt Dies Irae 45.00% QURARE: Magic Library Enjoy with Us! [TAK] 40.00% The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Main Theme [English] 40.00% QURARE: Magic Library Funtime Pleasure [Nauts] 40.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B4 40.00% Stardew Valley Tropicala 35.00% Costume Quest 2 French Quarter 35.00% World of Final Fantasy FF4 Battle 2 30.00% Undertale Enemy Approaching 30.00% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Secrets in Her Eyes 30.00% Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life Chaos Madness 30.00% Shovel Knight The Vital Vitriol 30.00% Super Mario 3D World Motley Bossblob 25.00% Super Mario Maker Title Screen: with Yoshi 25.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Baobab Bonanza 25.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Lab 1 20.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Ancient Barrow 20.00% Aion: Upheaval The Still Sad World 20.00% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Whispers of Oxenfurt [Mikolai Stroinski] 10.00% BattleBlock Theater Level Music #8 [collapse]

Spoiler Element4l Paxton Rocket League Firework Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Eden VA-11 Hall-A A Gaze That Invited Disaster The Swindle Bish Bash Bosh (The Swindle) Alarm Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Remorse (Carpenter Brut Remix) The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Main Theme [English] QURARE: Magic Library Funtime Pleasure [Nauts] Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B4 Stardew Valley Tropicala Costume Quest 2 French Quarter World of Final Fantasy FF4 Battle 2 Undertale Enemy Approaching Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Secrets in Her Eyes Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life Chaos Madness Shovel Knight The Vital Vitriol Super Mario 3D World Motley Bossblob Super Mario Maker Title Screen: with Yoshi Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Baobab Bonanza Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Lab 1 Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Ancient Barrow Aion: Upheaval The Still Sad World The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Whispers of Oxenfurt [Mikolai Stroinski] BattleBlock Theater Level Music #8 Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 77 will be active until Wednesday April 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 76 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 78 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 77 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 77 is open until Wednesday April 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...