Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 77

Group 75 Results

Spoiler

60.00% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Chill (Dr. Mario) Ver. 2
60.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Roller Mobster
50.00% Yakuza 0 With Vengeance [Hidenori Shoji]
45.00% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Eroded Valley
45.00% Deadbolt Dies Irae
45.00% QURARE: Magic Library Enjoy with Us! [TAK]
40.00% The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine Main Theme [English]
40.00% QURARE: Magic Library Funtime Pleasure [Nauts]
40.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B4
40.00% Stardew Valley Tropicala
35.00% Costume Quest 2 French Quarter
35.00% World of Final Fantasy FF4 Battle 2
30.00% Undertale Enemy Approaching
30.00% Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Secrets in Her Eyes
30.00% Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life Chaos Madness
30.00% Shovel Knight The Vital Vitriol
30.00% Super Mario 3D World Motley Bossblob
25.00% Super Mario Maker Title Screen: with Yoshi
25.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Baobab Bonanza
25.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Lab 1
20.00% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Ancient Barrow
20.00% Aion: Upheaval The Still Sad World
20.00% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Whispers of Oxenfurt [Mikolai Stroinski]
10.00% BattleBlock Theater Level Music #8

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

Projected Bubble: 47.37%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 77 will be active until Wednesday April 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 76 is active until 10PM tonight; vote here. Group 78 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 77 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 77 is open until Wednesday April 27th at 10:00PM Pacific