Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 76

Group 74 Results
|63.16%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Sunshine Seaside
|57.89%
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Glittering City of Yusnaan
|52.63%
|Shovel Knight
|The Defender (Black Knight Battle)
|52.63%
|Shovel Knight
|The Claws of Fate
|47.37%
|Undertale
|CORE
|42.11%
|Mighty No. 9
|Main Theme
|42.11%
|beatmania IIDX 23 copula
|Meikyoushisui [TOMOSUKE /w Asaki]
|42.11%
|Brigador
|There Is No Law Here
|42.11%
|Read Only Memories
|Troublemakers
|36.84%
|Zero Time Dilemma
|Quondam Monitors
|36.84%
|Undertale
|Metal Crusher
|36.84%
|Hyrule Warriors
|Sequence of Drops
|31.58%
|The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone
|You’re Immortal
|31.58%
|Demon Gaze
|Dragon’s Inn Act 1
|31.58%
|Owlboy
|Escape From the Floating Continent
|26.32%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Dance in the Dark
|21.05%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Open Pass
|21.05%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Knowledge (Roar)
|21.05%
|Salt and Sanctuary
|The Voice of the Nameless God
|21.05%
|Paper Mario: Color Splash
|Main Theme
|15.79%
|Party Hard
|Shine Bright
|10.53%
|Time and Eternity
|Battle Theme
|10.53%
|Mighty No. 9
|Challenge Mode Theme
|10.53%
|Dissidia Final Fantasy [Arcade]
|Explosion [Chris Ito] [Takeharu Ishimoto]
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday April 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 75 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday April 26th at 10:00PM Pacific