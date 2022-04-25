Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 76

Group 74 Results

Spoiler 63.16% Super Mario 3D World Sunshine Seaside 57.89% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Glittering City of Yusnaan 52.63% Shovel Knight The Defender (Black Knight Battle) 52.63% Shovel Knight The Claws of Fate 47.37% Undertale CORE 42.11% Mighty No. 9 Main Theme 42.11% beatmania IIDX 23 copula Meikyoushisui [TOMOSUKE /w Asaki] 42.11% Brigador There Is No Law Here 42.11% Read Only Memories Troublemakers 36.84% Zero Time Dilemma Quondam Monitors 36.84% Undertale Metal Crusher 36.84% Hyrule Warriors Sequence of Drops 31.58% The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone You’re Immortal 31.58% Demon Gaze Dragon’s Inn Act 1 31.58% Owlboy Escape From the Floating Continent 26.32% Fire Emblem Fates Dance in the Dark 21.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Open Pass 21.05% Fire Emblem Fates Knowledge (Roar) 21.05% Salt and Sanctuary The Voice of the Nameless God 21.05% Paper Mario: Color Splash Main Theme 15.79% Party Hard Shine Bright 10.53% Time and Eternity Battle Theme 10.53% Mighty No. 9 Challenge Mode Theme 10.53% Dissidia Final Fantasy [Arcade] Explosion [Chris Ito] [Takeharu Ishimoto] [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 76 will be active until Tuesday April 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 75 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 77 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 76 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 76 is open until Tuesday April 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

