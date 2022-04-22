Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 75

Group 73 Results
|73.68%
|Mario Kart 8
|Mute City
|57.89%
|Heaven Variant
|My Way
|47.37%
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|A to Z
|47.37%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Spark Man Stage
|47.37%
|Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge
|Orbital Bombardment
|47.37%
|Shovel Knight
|The Bounty Hunter
|47.37%
|Life is Strange
|Blackwell Academy
|42.11%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Tsukiji Hongwaji
|42.11%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Dried Up Sea
|42.11%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Dive
|36.84%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Boss Battle Theme
|36.84%
|Ni no Kuni
|Dominion of the Dark Djinn Main
|36.84%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Xenomalleum
|36.84%
|Mighty No. 9
|Rush Into The Mine (Mine Stage)
|31.58%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Id – Serenity
|26.32%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|The Eyes of the Wolf
|26.32%
|Party Hard
|Wild of Bass
|26.32%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|A Sailor Never Sleeps
|26.32%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Wally’s Theme
|21.05%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Excavacion Worker’s Quarters
|21.05%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Prehistoric Ruins
|21.05%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Vice Principal Watchog’s Theme
|21.05%
|The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
|Hyrule Castle
|15.79%
|Device 6
|Revelation Haze
Newly Eliminated1
|44.44%
|Costume Quest 2
|Bayou Crossroads
|44.44%
|Hohokum
|Michna – Increasing Ambition
|44.44%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Snowflakes Narasaki Remix
|44.44%
|Yakuza 0
|Cabaret Sunshine -Fake Love- [Saori Yoshida]
|44.44%
|The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone
|Mystery Man
|44.44%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Unbreakable
|44.44%
|SUPERBEAT XONiC
|H.O.W.ling [M2U]
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Monday April 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 76 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 75 is open until Monday April 25th at 10:00PM Pacific