Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 75

Group 73 Results

Spoiler 73.68% Mario Kart 8 Mute City 57.89% Heaven Variant My Way 47.37% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA A to Z 47.37% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Spark Man Stage 47.37% Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge Orbital Bombardment 47.37% Shovel Knight The Bounty Hunter 47.37% Life is Strange Blackwell Academy 42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Tsukiji Hongwaji 42.11% Kirby Planet Robobot Dried Up Sea 42.11% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Dive 36.84% World of Final Fantasy Boss Battle Theme 36.84% Ni no Kuni Dominion of the Dark Djinn Main 36.84% Civilization: Beyond Earth Xenomalleum 36.84% Mighty No. 9 Rush Into The Mine (Mine Stage) 31.58% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Serenity 26.32% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Eyes of the Wolf 26.32% Party Hard Wild of Bass 26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn A Sailor Never Sleeps 26.32% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Wally’s Theme 21.05% Shin Megami Tensei IV Excavacion Worker’s Quarters 21.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Prehistoric Ruins 21.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Vice Principal Watchog’s Theme 21.05% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Hyrule Castle 15.79% Device 6 Revelation Haze [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Monday April 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 76 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 75 is open until Monday April 25th at 10:00PM Pacific

