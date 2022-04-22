Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 75

Group 73 Results

Spoiler

73.68% Mario Kart 8 Mute City
57.89% Heaven Variant My Way
47.37% Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA A to Z
47.37% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Spark Man Stage
47.37% Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge Orbital Bombardment
47.37% Shovel Knight The Bounty Hunter
47.37% Life is Strange Blackwell Academy
42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Tsukiji Hongwaji
42.11% Kirby Planet Robobot Dried Up Sea
42.11% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Dive
36.84% World of Final Fantasy Boss Battle Theme
36.84% Ni no Kuni Dominion of the Dark Djinn Main
36.84% Civilization: Beyond Earth Xenomalleum
36.84% Mighty No. 9 Rush Into The Mine (Mine Stage)
31.58% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Serenity
26.32% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Eyes of the Wolf
26.32% Party Hard Wild of Bass
26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn A Sailor Never Sleeps
26.32% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Wally’s Theme
21.05% Shin Megami Tensei IV Excavacion Worker’s Quarters
21.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Prehistoric Ruins
21.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Vice Principal Watchog’s Theme
21.05% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Hyrule Castle
15.79% Device 6 Revelation Haze

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

44.44% Costume Quest 2 Bayou Crossroads
44.44% Hohokum Michna – Increasing Ambition
44.44% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Snowflakes Narasaki Remix
44.44% Yakuza 0 Cabaret Sunshine -Fake Love- [Saori Yoshida]
44.44% The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone Mystery Man
44.44% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Unbreakable
44.44% SUPERBEAT XONiC H.O.W.ling [M2U]
42.11% Shin Megami Tensei IV Tsukiji Hongwaji
42.11% Kirby Planet Robobot Dried Up Sea
42.11% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Dive
36.84% World of Final Fantasy Boss Battle Theme
36.84% Ni no Kuni Dominion of the Dark Djinn Main
36.84% Civilization: Beyond Earth Xenomalleum
36.84% Mighty No. 9 Rush Into The Mine (Mine Stage)
31.58% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Serenity
26.32% The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt The Eyes of the Wolf
26.32% Party Hard Wild of Bass
26.32% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn A Sailor Never Sleeps
26.32% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Wally’s Theme
21.05% Shin Megami Tensei IV Excavacion Worker’s Quarters
21.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Prehistoric Ruins
21.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Vice Principal Watchog’s Theme
21.05% The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds Hyrule Castle
15.79% Device 6 Revelation Haze

Projected Bubble: 47.37%

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Monday April 25th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 76 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(1-10)

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

[collapse]
(11-20)

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

[collapse]
(21-30)

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

[collapse]
(31-40)

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Group 35

Group 36

Group 37

Group 38

Group 39

Group 40

[collapse]
(41-50)

Group 41

Group 42

Group 43

Group 44

Group 45

Group 46

Group 47

Group 48

Group 49

Group 50

[collapse]
(51-60)

Group 51

Group 52

Group 53

Group 54

Group 55

Group 56

Group 57

Group 58

Group 59

Group 60

[collapse]
(61-70)

Group 61

Group 62

Group 63

Group 64

Group 65

Group 66

Group 67

Group 68

Group 69

Group 70

[collapse]
(71-80)

Group 71

Group 72

Group 73

Group 74

Group 75

Group 76

Group 77

Group 78

Group 79

Group 80

[collapse]
(81-90)

Group 81

Group 82

Group 83

Group 84

Group 85

Group 86

Group 87

Group 88

Group 89

Group 90

[collapse]
(91-98)

Group 91

Group 92

Group 93

Group 94

Group 95

Group 96

Group 97

Group 98

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 75 is open until Monday April 25th at 10:00PM Pacific