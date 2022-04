Ponda Baba, also known by the alias “Sawkee”[8] was a maleAqualishpirate who served as a loyal partner to DoctorCornelius Evazan.

He lived after getting his arm cut off (somehow). His friend Ezavan even tried to get him a new body by inventing a mind-swapping machine but it didn’t work. Ponda is still out there, armless and committing petty crimes. Have fun posting Avocados and be careful about any wide-eyed farm boys you might try to bully in a bar.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...