Open Threads

The Day Thread is Falling, Falling

This month’s Open Thread theme is Underrated Songs from 80s Movies.

First up is I’m Falling by The Comsat Angels from their album 7 Day Weekend released in 1985.

The MovieReal Genius (1985)

The Scene – The montage sequence featuring Mitch (Gabe Jarett) as he tirelessly attends classes and spends every waking moment working on a laser prototype. He also tries to solve the mystery of Hollyfeld and the closet conundrum.

I recently re-watched Real Genius and this movie has a pretty awesome soundtrack. The movie makes me long for the days of college and the friends I made at the University of Pittsburgh back in the early 2000s.

Something to Discuss – Feel free to post a memory from high school or college in the comment section.

Bonus Discussion – Should they have made a sequel to Real Genius? Why or why not?