May 2022 TV Preview – Streaming

Hulu

Candy

Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right – good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions – but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly results.

Starring: Jessica Biel, Timothy Simons, Melanie Lynskey, Pablo Schreiber, Raúl Esparza

Quick Thoughts: I do love an Armageddon/Deep Impact situation. We got another version coming this year with Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemmons, and Lily Rabe. I do appreciate all the unflattering hair in this one though.

Premieres May 9th

Conversations With Friends

Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, and older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Starring: Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, Jemima Kirke

Premieres May 15th

Shorsey

The six-episode, half-hour comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again.

Starring: Jared Keeso, Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Blair Lamora, Keilani Rose, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, Terry Tyan, Ryan McDonell, Max Bouffard, Andrew Antsanen, Jon Mirasty, Brandon Nolan, Jordan Nolan, Keegan Long, Bourke Cazabon

Premieres May 27th

Pistol

Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock and roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

Starring: Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Christian Lees, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Sydney Chandler, Talulah Riley, Maisie Williams, Emma Appleton, Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Quick Thoughts: This used to be in the Network & Cable entry. DAMN YOU, FX ON HULU. YOU’RE SO CONFUSING.

Premieres May 31st

Disney+

The Quest

The Quest is a groundbreaking, immersive, hybrid competition series that drops eight real-life teenagers (Paladins) into the fantastic, fictional world of Everealm, where they must save a kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy. Throughout the eight-episode series, these heroes are immersed in a fantasy world come to life, complete with a castle, royals, ethereal fates, all forms of mystical creatures and a sorceress intent on destruction and power. The Quest combines the best elements of scripted and unscripted content to create an immersive competition series where fantasy and reality collide as the teens compete in challenges in a fully-realized world of adventure. Each Paladin’s mind, body, and soul will be put to the test with new surprises around every corner of the unknown land, changing not only the fate of Everealm, but also their own.

Quick Thoughts: I watched a couple episodes of the first season. There was a guy named Shondo Blades. I think his name is 90% why I watched as much as I did.

Premieres May 11th

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Starring: Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie

Premieres May 27th

Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Starring: Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun

Premieres May 5th

Apple TV+

The Big Conn

Eric C. Conn was a lawyer living a little too large in eastern Kentucky… until two whistleblowers realized he was at the center of government fraud worth over half a billion dollars, one of the largest in US history. And that was just the beginning.

Premieres May 5th

The Essex Serpent

The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Starring: Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, Hayley Squires

Premieres May 13th

Now & Then

Now & Then is a multi-layered thriller that explores the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reunited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.

Starring: Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, José María Yazpik, Maribel Verdú, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbk Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, Miranda de la Serna

Quick Thoughts: How dare you? Now & Then is a coming of age story about girls learning about how all of their parents are disappointing and what a hard on is.

But also this looks good and I will probably watch it. Great cast. I should try to be cool and just point out the Cuarón alums but I see you Guy From The Horny Spanish Murder Teens.

Premieres May 20th

Prehistoric Planet

Prehistoric Planet presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas and skies.

Starring: Sir David Attenborough, Dinosaurs

Loot

Billionaire Molly Novak has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion and a gigayacht — anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas, who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team — including mild-mannered accountant Arthur and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard — Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Starring: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches

Premieres May 24th

Peacock

Angelyne

A limited series about fame, identity, survival, billboards, Corvettes, lingerie, men, women, women teasing men, men obsessed with women, West Hollywood, crystals, UFOs, and most importantly of all, the self-proclaimed Rorschach test in pink, glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe, Angelyne.

Starring: Emmy Rossum, Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias, Tonatiuh, David Krumholtz

Premieres May 19th

Amazon

The Kids In The Hall

The iconic Canadian comedy troupe is back with a new season of their groundbreaking sketch series, featuring a fresh batch of fun off beat characters and beloved favourites, with sketches that pack a satirical punch, laced with the hilarious, edgy and fearless comedy The Kids are famous for.

Starring: Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson

Premieres May 13th

Night Sky

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene and Franklin York, a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended…and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Starring: Sissy Spacek, J.K. Simmons, Chai Hansen, Kiah McKirnan

Premieres May 20th

HBO Max

The Staircase

Inspired by a true story, The Staircase explores the life of Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Starring: Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young, Parker Posey

Premieres May 5th

Who’s By Your Side

The series explores relationship issues and marital challenges, and depicts painful dilemmas for the characters through a unique lens on their daily lives.

Starring: Kaiser Chuang, Ning Chang, Vivian Hsu, Ivan Chen, Lu Hsueh-Feng, Ellen Wu, Michael Chang, Chiao Yuan Yuan

Premieres May 12th

Acorn

Signora Volpe

To the casual observer, there’s nothing remarkable about Sylvia. An intelligent, confident woman, Sylvia tends to keep quiet about her formidable linguistic abilities, impressive knowledge of weaponry, and skills as a markswoman. Questions about her professional life are met with bland answers about an unspectacular career in the Civil Service. Which is only very slightly true – because until recently, Sylvia was a high-ranking British spy. When Sylvia arrives in Italy for the wedding of her niece Alice, she’s disillusioned with her job at MI6 headquarters in London, and in need of a break. But then the bridegroom disappears, leaving a dead body in the lake at the bottom of his garden, and Sylvia takes it upon herself to solve the mystery and save Alice from disaster. Despite the unpromising start to her holiday, Sylvia is enchanted by Umbria, the green heart of Italy, and is surprised and pleased to find herself reconnecting with her estranged sister Isabel Vitale, who lives in the handsome hillside town of Panicale. When she stumbles upon a beautiful, derelict old house, Sylvia decides to buy it, quit her job and start afresh. But Sylvia was never cut out for a quiet life and finds herself involved in a bevy of fresh mysteries – from the disappearance of a young woman a quarter of a century ago, to the theft of a truffle pig, and a blackmail plot against the son of a Russian politician. At first, Carabinieri Captain Giovanni Riva resents Sylvia’s interference, but he soon begins to seek her help.

Starring: Emilia Fox, Tara Fitzgerald, Giovanni Cirfiera

Premieres May 2nd

ALLBLK

A La Carte

À La Carte follows Mahogany Rose, a gorgeous, young go-getter and overachiever who has had high moral standards her entire life. Mahogany has always had somewhat of a whimsical idea of how her love life would turn out. But when she meets Kaleb Myles, a charming and charismatic man who checks off nearly all her boxes, she’s forced to reconsider her typical standards as she discovers that he falls short of a critical characteristic on her list – being single. With the help of her friends, Misha Taylor, a teacher who works hard and plays even harder; Reign Moore, a recently cut off trust-funder forced to find alternative revenue to pay the bills and Shyra Clemons, a grad student who believes she has found the perfect man; Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

Starring: Pauline Dyer, Courtney Burrell, Jessie Woo, Kendall Kyndall, Jenna Nolen, Kandi Burruss, Ribinne Lee, Kelly Price, Dorien Wilson, Nazanin Mandi, Daniel Augustin, Mike Merrill, uan Gil, Xavier Avila

Premieres May 12th

AMC+

The Ipcress Files

It’s 1963. Cold war rages between West and East. Nuclear bombers are permanently airborne. In this highly charged atmosphere, we join Harry Palmer – a British army sergeant on the make in Berlin. In this newly partitioned city, a sharp working-class young man with sophisticated tastes can make a lot of money. Wholesaler, retailer, fixer, smuggler, Harry’s varied interests bring him into contact with everything and everyone – until the law catches up and it all comes crashing to a halt. Harry finds himself sentenced to eight years in a grim military jail in England, all his prospects abruptly torn away. But his impressive network and efficiency have not gone unnoticed, and a gentleman from British intelligence has a proposal. To avoid prison, Harry Palmer will become a spy. And the case on which he cuts his teeth will be The Ipcress File. Harry’s links to the man suspected of kidnapping a missing British nuclear scientist result in him being conscripted for a dangerous undercover mission that takes him from the Beatles’ London to the Berlin Wall, from the back alleys of Beirut to the white hot sand of a Nuclear Atoll in the Pacific.

Starring: Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton, Tom Hollander

Premieres May 19th

Disovery+

Love in the Jungle

Fed up with the modern dating world, sexy singles embrace their animal instincts and compete to find a mate in this wild social experiment that asks: can humans learn a thing or two from the animal kingdom’s tried and true mating rituals?

Premieres May 8th

Amazon Freevee

Bosch: Legacy

Harry Bosch embarks on the next chapter of his career and finds himself working as a private investigator with his one-time enemy, Honey “Money” Chandler. The show will follow the trajectory of a cop from police academy to street, as Bosch’s daughter, Maddie, joins the force.

Starring: Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang

Premieres May 6th

Netflix

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated® director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history.

Premieres May 5th

The Pentaverate

What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!

Starring: Mike Myers, Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, Lydia West

Premieres May 5th

Blood Sisters

This dramatic thriller tells the story of two friends, Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola, however, their seemingly idyllic union has a dark side – Kola is a physically abusive and controlling fiancé. Despite Kemi’s vocal misgivings, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. On the day of the traditional engagement ceremony, tragedy strikes, unintentionally setting off a catastrophic series of events, finding both women on the run.

Starring: Ini Dima-Okojie, Nancy Isime, Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Ramsey Nouah, Deyemi Okanlawon, Genoveva Umeh, Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Uche Jombo, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ibrahim Suleiman, Maurice Sam, Wale Ojo, Segun Arinze

Premieres May 5th

Clark

Clark follows the man behind the expression “The Stockholm syndrome” on his life journey as he fooled all of Sweden to fall in love with him, despite several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft and dozens of bank robberies.

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Adam Lundgren, Sandra Ilar, Vilhelm Blomgren, Peter Viitanen, Hanna Björn, Isabelle Grill, Alida Morberg, Björn Gustafsson, Malin Levanon, Sofie Hoflack, Alicia Agneson, Robin Nazari, Linus Wahlgren, Claes Malmberg, Alexander Karim, Christoffer Nordenrot, Daniel Hallberg, Rachel Mohlin, Henrik Lundström, Arja Saijonmaa, Emil Algpeus, Hans Erik Dyvik Husby, Agnes Lindström Bolmgren, Babben Larsson, Peter Järn, Henrik Hjelt, Kristian Luuk, David Batra, Peter Apelgren, Staffan Kihlbom Thor, Rikard Ulvshammar, Freja Beha Erichsen, Amalie Bruun, Wilson Gonzalez, Lukas Wetterberg, Kolbjörn Skarsgård

Premieres May 5th

The Sound of Magic

With debts stacked through the roof and the pressure of academic success closing in, a high school girl resigns herself to the harsh realities of life. But when she’s led by chance to an abandoned amusement park that’s home to a mysterious man with a hat and wand, she discovers that perhaps a magical escape awaits her.

Starring: Ji Chang-wook, Choi Seung-eun, Hwang In-yeob

Premieres May 6th

Welcome To Eden

Are you happy? With this question Zoa and four young, attractive and social media active boys and girls are invited to the most exclusive party in history, set in a secret island and organized by the brand of a new drink. What starts as an exciting adventure will soon turn into the trip of their lives. But paradise is not really what it seems… Welcome to Eden.

Starring: Amaia Aberasturi, Berta Castañé, Albert Baró, Lola Rodríguez, Guillermo Pfening, Begoña Vargas, Sergio Momo, Ana Mena, Berta Vázquez, Dariam Coco, Amaia Salamanca, Belinda, Irene Dev, Tomy Aguilera, Alex Pastrana, Diego Garisa, Jason Fernández, Óscar Foronda, Josean Bengoetxea, Ana Wagener, Eudald Font, Claudia Trujillo, Blanca Romero, César Mateo, Carlos Soroa

Premieres May 6th

42 Days of Darkness

Starring: Aline Küppenheim, Amparo Noguera, Claudia Di Girólamo, Claudio Arredondo, Daniel Alcaíno, Daniela Pino, Gloria Münchmeyer, Julia Lübbert, Montserrat Lira, Néstor Cantillana, Pablo Macaya

Premieres May 11th

Maverix

Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series.

Starring: Darcy Tadich, Tatiana Goode, Sam Winspear-Schillings, Tjiirdm McGuire, Sebastian Tang, Charlotte Maggi, Jane Harber, Rohan Nichol, Kelton Pell

Premieres May 12th

Savage Beauty

Fifteen years ago, Don and Grace Bhengu tested a toxic product on a group of children living on the streets. Now one of the two survivors, Zinhle Manzini, returns to seek revenge. Zinhle becomes the invisible force that exposes family secrets, leading the Bhengus down a path of destruction. But innocent people get hurt along the way, while Zinhle’s own darkness threatens to consume her. Zinhle has to decide whether she wants justice or pure, cold revenge.

Starring: Rosemary Zimu, Angela Sithole, Oros Mampofu, Dumisani Mbebe, Nthati Moshesh, Jesse Suntele, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi

Premieres May 12th

The Lincoln Lawyer

​Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly.

Starring: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson

Premieres May 13th

New Heights

When business consultant Michi Wyss inherits his late father’s troubled farm he must confront his rural past — and his family’s future.

Starring: Julian Koechlin, Rachel Braunschweig, Sophie Hutter, Jérôme Humm

Premieres May 13th

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

Reexamining his own legacy, a renowned figure in erotic cinema decides to branch out and make movies in other genres, from sci-fi to medieval action.

Starring: Cem Yılmaz, Bülent Şakrak, Çağlar Çorumlu, Can Yılmaz, Ezgi Mola, Merve Dizdar, Nilperi Şahinkaya, Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, Zafer Algöz

Premieres May 13th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem

In 1919 Jerusalem, housecleaner Rosa weds a shopkeeper who loves another woman, a choice that impacts her dynamic with eldest daughter Luna for decades.

Premieres May 20th

Sea of Love

Sea animal friends, Bruda, Bobbi, Wayu, and Puri go on mini adventures in the ocean, where relatable, everyday moments come with a splash of magic!

Premieres May 23rd

