The Day Thread of Yaddle

And we finish our run of the on-screen Prequel Jedi Masters with the greatest one of them all, Yaddle!

A member of the same species as Yoda, Yaddle was known for wisdom and being strong with the Force blah blah blah like every other Jedi Master. Interestingly it was never confirmed in the canon if she died or survived the Jedi Purge. She had a Force power known as Morichro which could allow someone to slow down the target’s life process into a state of hibernation. Perhaps Yaddle is still out there somewhere, in a self-imposed Force sleep, ready to be woken for her cameo in the Mandalorian season 3 or her own spin-off movie.

