S is for Strange and Scarlet Witch

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters tomorrow and it officially kicks off the Summer movie season.

The Sorcerer Supreme and Scarlet Witch Wanda Maximoff, along with Wong and America Chavez, will be working together to fix some of the problems Stephen Strange caused in Spider-Man No Way Home.

We will be discussing both Strange and Wanda today here at Comic Book Chat.

What are some comic recommendations featuring these two characters we should read after seeing the movie? I recently finished The Death of Doctor Strange TPB and it definitely shows how important the Sorcerer Supreme is to Earth and the other dimensions in the Marvel Universe. I really enjoyed Scarlet Witch by James Robinson – each issue is done in one but has an overreaching arc to it as well.

What are some of the things you would like to see in this movie?

What do you think the post-credit scene(s) will tease?

Which of these characters would win in a showdown between each other?

What are some of your favorite moments featuring Dr. Strange and Scarlet Witch in comics and the MCU?

