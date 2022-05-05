Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 84

Group 82 Results
|52.63%
|Abzu
|Their Waters Were Mingled Together
|52.63%
|The Flame in The Flood
|Gathering Wood
|47.37%
|Entwined
|Frozen Light
|42.11%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Sylver Park
|42.11%
|Tokyo Xanadu
|Hazy Moon
|36.84%
|World of Final Fantasy
|Eternal Wind [Arr. Shingo Kataoka]
|36.84%
|Chaos Rings III
|District 14
|36.84%
|Freedom Wars
|Activation
|36.84%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Printemps
|Angraecum
|36.84%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Divide
|36.84%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|The Emperor’s Wont
|36.84%
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|Pursuing My True Self Shinichi Osawa Remix
|36.84%
|The Banner Saga 2
|Minds Like Streams and Streams Like Minds
|31.58%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|The Eastern Kingdom of Mikado
|26.32%
|Tales of Zestiria
|Zaveid, the Wanderer [Go Shiina]
|26.32%
|Dreamfall Chapters Book One: Reborn
|Reborn
|26.32%
|Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
|Love Theme
|26.32%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Simmering Lava Lake
|26.32%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Tree of Life: Trunk
|21.05%
|Sonic Lost World
|Nightmare Zone (Boss)
|21.05%
|Tales of Zestiria
|The Way of Katz [Go Shiina]
|21.05%
|Duet: Encore Chapters
|Ambition
|15.79%
|Persona 5
|King, Queen and Slave -another version-
|15.79%
|Super Mario Maker
|Gnat Level Hard
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 84 will be active until Sunday May 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 83 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 85 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 84 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 84 is open until Sunday May 8th at 10:00PM Pacific