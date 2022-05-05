Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 84

Group 82 Results

Spoiler 45.00% Monopoly Plus Game Over 45.00% Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture An Early Harvest 45.00% Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Out Of The Shadows 42.11% World of Final Fantasy Sylver Park 42.11% Tokyo Xanadu Hazy Moon 36.84% World of Final Fantasy Eternal Wind [Arr. Shingo Kataoka] 36.84% Chaos Rings III District 14 36.84% Freedom Wars Activation 36.84% Flowers: Le Volume sur Printemps Angraecum 36.84% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Divide 36.84% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn The Emperor’s Wont 36.84% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Pursuing My True Self Shinichi Osawa Remix 36.84% The Banner Saga 2 Minds Like Streams and Streams Like Minds 31.58% Shin Megami Tensei IV The Eastern Kingdom of Mikado 26.32% Tales of Zestiria Zaveid, the Wanderer [Go Shiina] 26.32% Dreamfall Chapters Book One: Reborn Reborn 26.32% Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Love Theme 26.32% Super Mario 3D World Simmering Lava Lake 26.32% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Tree of Life: Trunk 21.05% Sonic Lost World Nightmare Zone (Boss) 21.05% Tales of Zestiria The Way of Katz [Go Shiina] 21.05% Duet: Encore Chapters Ambition 15.79% Persona 5 King, Queen and Slave -another version- 15.79% Super Mario Maker Gnat Level Hard Projected Bubble: 47.37% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 84 will be active until Sunday May 1st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 83 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 85 will start Friday and be active until Monday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 84 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 84 is open until Sunday May 8th at 10:00PM Pacific

