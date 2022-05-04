Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 83

Group 81 Results
|61.11%
|The Flame in The Flood
|Landsick
|61.11%
|Shuttle Rush
|Galactic Grove
|61.11%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Songbird Remix
|50.00%
|Drakengard 3
|Black Song [Emi Evans]
|50.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Crossing the Sands
|50.00%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Sullied Grace
|44.44%
|Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows
|Art Through Adversity
|44.44%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Got2BAStar
|38.89%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|The Hunter Association
|38.89%
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|DESTINY [Saori Yoshida]
|38.89%
|Grand Kingdom
|All in a Day’s Work! [Azusa Chiba]
|38.89%
|Undertale
|Song That Might Play When You Fight Sans
|33.33%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|The Battle at the Summit!
|33.33%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Shibuya Underground District
|27.78%
|Teslagrad
|Teslagradsangen
|27.78%
|Undertale
|Home
|22.22%
|Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance
|The Stains of Time
|22.22%
|Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon
|Ghost Theme 1
|22.22%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|Divine Decree – Ablaze
|22.22%
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
|We Feed the Earth
|16.67%
|Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
|The Gravewalker
|16.67%
|Persona 5
|Mementos
|16.67%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze
|Cutscene
|16.67%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Surprise (vs Core Kabula)
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 83 will be active until Thursday May 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 82 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 84 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 83 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 83 is open until Thursday May 5th at 10:00PM Pacific