AEW

-NJPW X AEW ppv upcoming

-Sale of ROH finally complete, number is lower then was thrown around but nobody knows how much it was. Includes all equipment and sets also

WWE

-Roderick Strong asked for his release, not granted

-Releases:

Malcolm Bivens

Dakota Kai

Harland

Persia Pirotta

Raelyn Divine

Draco Anthony

Vish Kanya

Mila Malani

Blair Baldwin

Dexter Lumis

OTHER

-Freddie Prinze Jr’s Wrestling Promotion announced

