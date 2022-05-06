30 Day Star Wars Challenge Day 6: The Live-Action TV Series

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts as we hit this special Star Wars month! May the Fourth Be With You!

The newest, currently most prolific branch of the Star Wars franchise tree has been in the form of live-action shows on Disney plus. These currently only include the Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett but are set to rapidly expand over the next few years but have already left a sizeable footprint in pop culture discourse. Today we want to know your highs and lows of these shows, what worked the best, and what didn’t work at all.

Bonus prompt: Any show you are particularly looking forward to?

Bonus Bonus prompt: Mando season 3 wishlist?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...