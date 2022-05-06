Friday New Music 5/6

Happy Friday, and its a Bandcamp friday so happy music. There’s a bunch of releases I’m excited for today. Sadurn is a cool americana/rock band I’ve liked the singles from, there’s a new Sunflower Bean and I’ve liked their stuff. Warpaint is finally back, Sharon Van Etten is always good and I’m excited for this Spanish emo band Yawners.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— !!! – Let It Be Blue
— Aaron Raitiere – Wide Dreamer
—Absolutely Free – How To Repaint Clouds (Boiled)
— Alison Wonderland – Loner
— ALT – Altitude (Deluxe Reissue)
— Alune Wade – Sultan
— The Americans – Stand True
— Anna Calvi – Tommy EP
— Arcade Fire – WE
— Armagideon Time – Crime As Theatre EP
— Artemas – I’m Sorry I’m Like This
— Astor Piazzolla – Astor Piazzolla: The American Clavé Recordings
— Aundrey Guillaume. – Energy EP
— AWOLNATION – My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me
— Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
— Bad Planning – Et Fortes
— Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous
— Ben Craven – Monsters From the Id
— Bill Fay – Still Some Light: Part 2
— The Black Crowes – 1972 EP
— Blond in Car – Different Dream EP
— Blunt Chucks – Blunt Chucks EP
— Bottler – Journey Work
— Boyish – My Friend Mica EP
— Brave Rival – Life’s Machine
— Brennen Leigh – Obsessed with the West
— Bryan Ferry (of Roxy Music) – Love Letters EP
— The Builders and The Butchers – Hell & High Water
— C Dunan – Alluvium
— Caitlin Cobb-Vialet – Endless Void
— Christian Death – Evil Becomes Rule
— Cleaver – No More Must Crawl
— Cliffdiver – Exercise Your Demons
— Cody Frost – TEETH
— Cosmic Putrefaction – Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones
— deep tan – diamond horsetail EP
— Depressed Mode – Death Walks Among Us
— Desaparecidos – Read Music/Speak Spanish (Reissue)
— Doug Henthorn – Three
— Dubstar – Two
— Eddie Vedder – Ukulele Songs (Vinyl Reissue)
— Emeli Sandé – Let’s Say For Instance
— The Feeling – Loss. Hope. Love
— Flight Mode – Torshov, ’05 EP
— flor – Future Shine
— Francesco Lurgo – Sleep Together Folded Like Origami
— Fuzz Meadows – Orange Sunshine
— Gabriella Marinaro – Inner Space EP
— George Winston – NIGHT
— Gianni Brezzo – Tutto Passa
— GILT – Conceit EP
— Girls Against Boys – House of GVSB (Vinyl Reissue)
— GOVI – WHERE DO WE FALL
— Graham Nash – Graham Nash: Live
— Halestorm – Back From The Dead
— Haunted By Silhouettes – No Man Isle EP
— Haunter – Discarnate Ails
— Hermitude – Mirror Mountain
— I Am The Night – While the Gods Are Sleeping
— I Am Snow Angel – Lost World
— Ibeyi – Spell 31
— Ibaraki (feat. Trivium’s Matthew Kiichi Heafy) – Rashomon
— Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You
— Jani Limatainen – My Father’s Son
— Jeff Scott Soto – Compilcated
— Jim Lindberg (of Pennywise) – Songs From The Elkhorn Trail (Physical Release)
— John Scofield – John Scofield
— John Tsung – Empire Postcards
— Jon Natchez (of The War on Drugs) – Luzzu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Jordan Reyes and Robert Stokowy – Northern: Ashroud Is My Country
— JOYFULTALK – Familiar Science
— The Juliana Theory – Still The Same Kids Pt. 1 EP
— Kaila Vandever – Regrowth
— Kaleidobolt – This One Simple Trick
— Karen Dalton – Shuckin’ Sugar
— Kate Stables (of This Is The Kit) – Flux Alchemy EP Part 1
— Kelly Hoppenjans – Can’t Get The Dark Out EP
— kelz – 5am And I Can’t Sleep
— Kikagaku Moyo – Kikagaku Moyo
— Kisskadee – Black Hole Era
— Krush Puppies – Love Kills The Demons EP
— LÉA SEN – You Of Now Pt. 1 EP
— Les Baxter – The Soul of Drums (Vinyl Reissue)
— Leyla McCalla – Breaking The Thermometer
— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby 3
— Love & Pain – It Comes in Waves EP
— Lu Silver – Luneliness
—Matt Simons – Identify Crisis
— Mack Keane & ESTA – Intersections EP
— Maria Chiara Argirò – Forest City
— The Mary Veils – Esoteric Hex…
— Maryze – 8
— Max Frost – Flying Machines EP
— Miles Davis Quintet – Relaxin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet (Reissue)
— Molten Chains – Orisons of Vengeance
— Moonraker – The Forest
— Motor Sister – Get Off
— N8NOFACE – Homicide
— Nico Georis – Desert Mirror EP
— Nitty Gritty Band – Dirt Does Dylan
— Noah Deemer – The Sleepwalker
— Norma Tanega – I’m The Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971
— OGI – Monologues EP
— Onyria – Feed The Monster
— Otoboke Beaver – Super Champon
— OU – one
— Pink Mountaintops – Peacock Pools
— Posthuman Abomination – Mankind Recall
— Puppy – Pure Evil
— Red Snapper – Everybody Is Somebody
— Richard Thompson – Grizzly Man OST (Reissue)
— Rick Astley – Whenever You Need Somebody (2022 Remaster)
— Rise To The Sky – Every Day, A Funeral
— Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever – Endless Rooms
— Rowan – Does It Make You Happy?
— Saâda Bonaire – 1992
— Sadurn – Radiator
— Sandrider – Sandrider (Vinyl Reissue)
— Savage Republic – Tragic Figures (40th Anniversary Edition)
— Sea Power – Everything Was Forever (Physical Release)
— Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong
— Sheryl Crow – Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary
— The Shipbuilders – Spring Tide
— Sigrid – How To Let Go
— Silverstein – Misery Made Me
— Simple Plan – Harder Than It Looks
— Soft Cell – *Happiness Not Included
— STÖNER (feat. Brant Bjork, Nick Oliveri & Ryan Güt) – totally…
— Stoney & Meatloaf – Everything Under the Sun— The Motown Recordings
— Strange Parade (members of Radar Brothers, Brian Jonestown Massacre) – The Watchers
— Sunflower Bean – Headful of Sugar
— Suki Waterhouse – I Can’t Let Go
— Terror – Pain Into Power
— Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – Bloodlines (Reissue)
— Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – Smokin the Dummy (Reissue)
— This Is Oblivion – This Is Oblivion
— Timothy B. Schmit (of The Eagles) – Day By Day
— Tommaso Moretti – Inside Out
— Tourist – Inside Out
— Turbo World – My Challenger
— UFOMAMMUT – Fenice
— Upon A Burning Body – Fury
— Valorie Miller – Only The Killer Would Know
— Vero – Unsoothing Interior
— The Vision Ablaze – Embers
— Wallice – 90s American Superstar EP
— Warpaint – Radiate Like This
— The Who – A Quick One (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Who – My Generation (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Wilful Boys – World Ward Word Sword
— Wilma Vritra – Grotto
— Windwaker – Love Language
— Wo Fat – The Singularity
— XTC – Mummer (Vinyl Reissue)
— Yawners – Duplo
— Zakoor – Life Cycle