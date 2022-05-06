Friday New Music 5/6

Happy Friday, and its a Bandcamp friday so happy music. There’s a bunch of releases I’m excited for today. Sadurn is a cool americana/rock band I’ve liked the singles from, there’s a new Sunflower Bean and I’ve liked their stuff. Warpaint is finally back, Sharon Van Etten is always good and I’m excited for this Spanish emo band Yawners.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— !!! – Let It Be Blue

— Aaron Raitiere – Wide Dreamer

—Absolutely Free – How To Repaint Clouds (Boiled)

— Alison Wonderland – Loner

— ALT – Altitude (Deluxe Reissue)

— Alune Wade – Sultan

— The Americans – Stand True

— Anna Calvi – Tommy EP

— Arcade Fire – WE

— Armagideon Time – Crime As Theatre EP

— Artemas – I’m Sorry I’m Like This

— Astor Piazzolla – Astor Piazzolla: The American Clavé Recordings

— Aundrey Guillaume. – Energy EP

— AWOLNATION – My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me

— Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

— Bad Planning – Et Fortes

— Belle and Sebastian – A Bit of Previous

— Ben Craven – Monsters From the Id

— Bill Fay – Still Some Light: Part 2

— The Black Crowes – 1972 EP

— Blond in Car – Different Dream EP

— Blunt Chucks – Blunt Chucks EP

— Bottler – Journey Work

— Boyish – My Friend Mica EP

— Brave Rival – Life’s Machine

— Brennen Leigh – Obsessed with the West

— Bryan Ferry (of Roxy Music) – Love Letters EP

— The Builders and The Butchers – Hell & High Water

— C Dunan – Alluvium

— Caitlin Cobb-Vialet – Endless Void

— Christian Death – Evil Becomes Rule

— Cleaver – No More Must Crawl

— Cliffdiver – Exercise Your Demons

— Cody Frost – TEETH

— Cosmic Putrefaction – Crepuscular Dirge For The Blessed Ones

— deep tan – diamond horsetail EP

— Depressed Mode – Death Walks Among Us

— Desaparecidos – Read Music/Speak Spanish (Reissue)

— Doug Henthorn – Three

— Dubstar – Two

— Eddie Vedder – Ukulele Songs (Vinyl Reissue)

— Emeli Sandé – Let’s Say For Instance

— The Feeling – Loss. Hope. Love

— Flight Mode – Torshov, ’05 EP

— flor – Future Shine

— Francesco Lurgo – Sleep Together Folded Like Origami

— Fuzz Meadows – Orange Sunshine

— Gabriella Marinaro – Inner Space EP

— George Winston – NIGHT

— Gianni Brezzo – Tutto Passa

— GILT – Conceit EP

— Girls Against Boys – House of GVSB (Vinyl Reissue)

— GOVI – WHERE DO WE FALL

— Graham Nash – Graham Nash: Live

— Halestorm – Back From The Dead

— Haunted By Silhouettes – No Man Isle EP

— Haunter – Discarnate Ails

— Hermitude – Mirror Mountain

— I Am The Night – While the Gods Are Sleeping

— I Am Snow Angel – Lost World

— Ibeyi – Spell 31

— Ibaraki (feat. Trivium’s Matthew Kiichi Heafy) – Rashomon

— Jack Harlow – Come Home The Kids Miss You

— Jani Limatainen – My Father’s Son

— Jeff Scott Soto – Compilcated

— Jim Lindberg (of Pennywise) – Songs From The Elkhorn Trail (Physical Release)

— John Scofield – John Scofield

— John Tsung – Empire Postcards

— Jon Natchez (of The War on Drugs) – Luzzu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Jordan Reyes and Robert Stokowy – Northern: Ashroud Is My Country

— JOYFULTALK – Familiar Science

— The Juliana Theory – Still The Same Kids Pt. 1 EP

— Kaila Vandever – Regrowth

— Kaleidobolt – This One Simple Trick

— Karen Dalton – Shuckin’ Sugar

— Kate Stables (of This Is The Kit) – Flux Alchemy EP Part 1

— Kelly Hoppenjans – Can’t Get The Dark Out EP

— kelz – 5am And I Can’t Sleep

— Kikagaku Moyo – Kikagaku Moyo

— Kisskadee – Black Hole Era

— Krush Puppies – Love Kills The Demons EP

— LÉA SEN – You Of Now Pt. 1 EP

— Les Baxter – The Soul of Drums (Vinyl Reissue)

— Leyla McCalla – Breaking The Thermometer

— Lil Zay Osama – Trench Baby 3

— Love & Pain – It Comes in Waves EP

— Lu Silver – Luneliness

—Matt Simons – Identify Crisis

— Mack Keane & ESTA – Intersections EP

— Maria Chiara Argirò – Forest City

— The Mary Veils – Esoteric Hex…

— Maryze – 8

— Max Frost – Flying Machines EP

— Miles Davis Quintet – Relaxin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet (Reissue)

— Molten Chains – Orisons of Vengeance

— Moonraker – The Forest

— Motor Sister – Get Off

— N8NOFACE – Homicide

— Nico Georis – Desert Mirror EP

— Nitty Gritty Band – Dirt Does Dylan

— Noah Deemer – The Sleepwalker

— Norma Tanega – I’m The Sky: Studio and Demo Recordings, 1964-1971

— OGI – Monologues EP

— Onyria – Feed The Monster

— Otoboke Beaver – Super Champon

— OU – one

— Pink Mountaintops – Peacock Pools

— Posthuman Abomination – Mankind Recall

— Puppy – Pure Evil

— Red Snapper – Everybody Is Somebody

— Richard Thompson – Grizzly Man OST (Reissue)

— Rick Astley – Whenever You Need Somebody (2022 Remaster)

— Rise To The Sky – Every Day, A Funeral

— Rolling Blackouts Costal Fever – Endless Rooms

— Rowan – Does It Make You Happy?

— Saâda Bonaire – 1992

— Sadurn – Radiator

— Sandrider – Sandrider (Vinyl Reissue)

— Savage Republic – Tragic Figures (40th Anniversary Edition)

— Sea Power – Everything Was Forever (Physical Release)

— Sharon Van Etten – We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong

— Sheryl Crow – Sheryl: Music From The Feature Documentary

— The Shipbuilders – Spring Tide

— Sigrid – How To Let Go

— Silverstein – Misery Made Me

— Simple Plan – Harder Than It Looks

— Soft Cell – *Happiness Not Included

— STÖNER (feat. Brant Bjork, Nick Oliveri & Ryan Güt) – totally…

— Stoney & Meatloaf – Everything Under the Sun— The Motown Recordings

— Strange Parade (members of Radar Brothers, Brian Jonestown Massacre) – The Watchers

— Sunflower Bean – Headful of Sugar

— Suki Waterhouse – I Can’t Let Go

— Terror – Pain Into Power

— Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – Bloodlines (Reissue)

— Terry Allen and the Panhandle Mystery Band – Smokin the Dummy (Reissue)

— This Is Oblivion – This Is Oblivion

— Timothy B. Schmit (of The Eagles) – Day By Day

— Tommaso Moretti – Inside Out

— Tourist – Inside Out

— Turbo World – My Challenger

— UFOMAMMUT – Fenice

— Upon A Burning Body – Fury

— Valorie Miller – Only The Killer Would Know

— Vero – Unsoothing Interior

— The Vision Ablaze – Embers

— Wallice – 90s American Superstar EP

— Warpaint – Radiate Like This

— The Who – A Quick One (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Who – My Generation (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Wilful Boys – World Ward Word Sword

— Wilma Vritra – Grotto

— Windwaker – Love Language

— Wo Fat – The Singularity

— XTC – Mummer (Vinyl Reissue)

— Yawners – Duplo

— Zakoor – Life Cycle

