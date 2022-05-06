Oh No! It’s The Friday Politics Thread

It is Friday! Rejoice!

You know what this is! I’ve read stuff now I share that stuff. Everybody wants some

Soup Emporium is a fun channel! Here’s his newest video on Yellowstone

This Week’s Trans And/Or Non-Binary Artist is the Fucking Amazing Janelle Monae. Monae is a multitalented singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actress, and model. Here is one of my favorite songs of hers Tightrope.

Remember the Magic Rules: Don’t Hog on any Poggles, Don’t threaten local Squirrel Mayors, and Support Our Local Clamfighter.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...