Oh No! It’s The Friday Politics Thread

It is Friday! Rejoice!
You know what this is! I’ve read stuff now I share that stuff. Everybody wants some
- Soup Emporium is a fun channel! Here’s his newest video on Yellowstone
- The Death Of Office Snacks by Emily Stewart
- The Case For Automatic Tax Returns by Dylan Matthews
- On Queerbaiting, Betrayal, and the Quest for Better Representation by Stitch
- Young People Are Switching Their Birth Control Before Abortion Access Via Roe v. Wade Falls by Fortesa Latifi
- The Rise Of “Buy Now Pay Later: Loans by Joshua Bote
- Research Paper: Gender Identity 5 Years After Social Transition by Kristina R. Olson, Ph.D. Rachel Horton, BS; Natalie M. Gallagher, Ph.D.; Aaron Devor, PhD
This Week’s Trans And/Or Non-Binary Artist is the Fucking Amazing Janelle Monae. Monae is a multitalented singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actress, and model. Here is one of my favorite songs of hers Tightrope.
Remember the Magic Rules: Don’t Hog on any Poggles, Don’t threaten local Squirrel Mayors, and Support Our Local Clamfighter.