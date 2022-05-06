Job Rants Thread – 5/6/2022 – An Unconventional Epigraph

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Like last week, I have nothing to say. Unlike last week, however, it’s because I’m still laughing at this:

And why is this story giving me the giggles you may wonder? It’s because the nice lady who is the subject of the article also happens to have been of my many bosses when I started my current job all these oh, so many years ago, now. The job I’m about to lose. Now, I can’t speak for the rest of you. But, knowing that this person, who helped to set me on my current path, and who impressed upon me my current professional values. A manager who, repeatedly and often at the expense of group morale, stressed upon us all to conform to the most inoffensive and bland of white-collar standards. Finding out that she, of all people, not only helped to produce a novelty beefcake calendar in the ’80’s, but is currently looking to update it for the modern era?

My God, it couldn’t be more of a punchline to this period of my professional life if I had written it, myself. And to it, I say: Godspeed, Marilyn; if anyone has earned the right to loosen up in their retirement years, it’s you. Now, I’m just wondering what type of “modern” jobs she plans to put on it, and if she’s looking for any plus-sized, er, “unconventionally attractive” models for the work.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Who we are in our professional lives vs, who we are in our personal lives should never be taken at face value.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...