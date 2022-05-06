Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 85

Group 83 Results
|61.11%
|Gunpoint
|Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike]
|55.56%
|Undertale
|NGAHHH!
|55.56%
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Sunshine Coastline
|55.56%
|Mario Kart 8
|Dolphin Shoals
|55.56%
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Lush Remix (JP)
|50.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Funky Waters
|50.00%
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Air Man Stage
|44.44%
|Gunman Clive 2
|North
|44.44%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Mind in a PROGRAM
|38.89%
|Monarch: Heroes of a New Age
|Theme of Monarch
|38.89%
|SUPERBEAT XONiC
|GIVE & TAKE [Cranky]
|38.89%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Lysandre Battle
|38.89%
|Terraria
|Night
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Mog Resort [Seekers of Adoulin]
|27.78%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Ballet of Blades
|27.78%
|Sunless Sea
|The Surface
|27.78%
|Dark Souls III
|E3 2015 Debut Trailer
|27.78%
|Transformers: Devastation
|Autobots Theme
|27.78%
|Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
|Mission to the Deep Space Sector II
|27.78%
|Duet: Encore Chapters
|Something in You
|27.78%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Mt. Pyre
|27.78%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Golden Legend
|22.22%
|White Night
|White Night
|16.67%
|Undertale
|Ghost Fight
Newly Eliminated1
|45.00%
|The Swindle
|Welcome to the Swindle
|45.00%
|Party Hard
|I am Trouble
|45.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Bicycle
|45.00%
|Hue
|Droplets
|45.00%
|Shovel Knight
|The Inner Struggle
|45.00%
|Invisible, Inc.
|Sankaku Corporation
|45.00%
|BattleBlock Theater
|Wicked Mummy
|44.44%
|Gunman Clive 2
|North
|44.44%
|Kirby Planet Robobot
|Mind in a PROGRAM
|38.89%
|Monarch: Heroes of a New Age
|Theme of Monarch
|38.89%
|SUPERBEAT XONiC
|GIVE & TAKE [Cranky]
|38.89%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Lysandre Battle
|38.89%
|Terraria
|Night
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Mog Resort [Seekers of Adoulin]
|27.78%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Ballet of Blades
|27.78%
|Sunless Sea
|The Surface
|27.78%
|Dark Souls III
|E3 2015 Debut Trailer
|27.78%
|Transformers: Devastation
|Autobots Theme
|27.78%
|Valkyrie Anatomia -The Origin-
|Mission to the Deep Space Sector II
|27.78%
|Duet: Encore Chapters
|Something in You
|27.78%
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Mt. Pyre
|27.78%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Golden Legend
|22.22%
|White Night
|White Night
|16.67%
|Undertale
|Ghost Fight
Projected Bubble: 47.37%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups2. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 3 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 85 will be active until Monday May 9th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 84 will be active until 10:00PM Sunday; vote here. Group 86 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 85 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 85 is open until Monday May 9th at 10:00PM Pacific