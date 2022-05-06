Day Thread of the MST3K Series Premier

In the not too distant future, tonight at eight ET

And I was going to do more but I’m feeling very ill equipped for filking. Anywho tonight is the grand premiere of season 13 as Jonah and the Bots suffer through Santos in the Treasure of Dracula. Kickstarter backers had access to rough cuts of this and the other episodes premiering Saturday (Robot Wars) and Sunday (Beyond Atlantis starring new host Emily) but now the finished product is going out. It’s gonna be a wild weekend for wisecracking bots.

