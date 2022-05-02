May 2022 TV Preview – Network & Cable

The CW

Tom Swift

The series follows the serialized adventures of Tom Swift, an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.

Starring: Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, LeVar Burton, Albert Mwangi, April Parker Jones

Premieres May 31st

NBC

Dancing With Myself

Dancing with Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators. The creators will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which contestants will have to tackle. They will also enlist the talents of guest celebrities who will submit their own challenges. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. Ultimately, however, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Starring: Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy, Camille Kostek

Premieres May 31st

ABC

Who Do You Believe?

The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases from dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly from the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are two sides to every story – and there’s no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details from the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: “Who Do You Believe?”

Premieres May 3rd

Fox

Don’t Forget The Lyrics

Niecy Nash hosts the all-new version of the popular game show Don’t Forget The Lyrics. Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists, then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but suddenly the music will stop, and the words will disappear. Will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million.

Premieres May 23rd

PBS

Ridley Road

Masterpiece presents a riveting four-episode drama set in this colorful but tumultuous time on Ridley Road, based on Jo Bloom’s acclaimed novel. Inspired by true events, Ridley Road follows Vivien Epstein, a young Jewish hairdresser who fits right into London’s mod scene, while secretly infiltrating the British neo-Nazi hierarchy on behalf of Jewish antifascists.

Starring: Agnes O’Casey, Rory Kinnear, Tom Varey

Premieres May 1st

Freeform

The Deep End

The Deep End is an arresting and provocative exploration inside the world of one of today’s most controversial spiritual teachers and her dedicated followers. Filmed over three years with unprecedented access, it is an unflinching portrayal of the incredible lengths people will go to in their search for connection

Premieres May 18th

BBC America

Ten Percent

Based on the original hit French series Call My Agent!, the series follows the small London talent agency of Nightingale Hart as it struggles to adapt in an ever-changing industry. After tragedy strikes the company, the personal and professional lives of the agents and assistants are thrown into turmoil. But duty calls – their celebrity clients are in constant need of help from their agents, with issues ranging from marital problems to over-commitment to lingering method acting to stage fright. As the Nightingale Hart agents deal with the incessant demands of their jobs, they’ll also find themselves dealing with more off-screen drama than they ever expected.

Starring: Jack Davenport, Jim Broadbent, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Hiftu Quasem, Edward Bluemel, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Chelsey Crisp, Eleanor Arnaud, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Harry Trevaldwyn, Maggie Steed, Natasha Little, Rebecca Humphries, Tim McInnerny

Premieres May 1st

Bravo

Love Match Atlanta

The series gives a glimpse into the personal and professional lives of five of Atlanta’s hottest matchmakers.

Starring: Tana Gilmore, Ming Clark, Kelli Fisher, Shae Primus

Premieres May 8th

History

Theodore Roosevelt

Based upon Doris Kearn Goodwin’s New York Times bestseller, Leadership: In Turbulent Times, the series will provide a rich, panoramic portrait of the first modern President of the United States – Theodore Roosevelt, a champion of social justice, a passionate conservationist and the self-proclaimed “bull moose” who once delivered an 84-minute speech bleeding from the chest after being shot in a failed assassination attempt. By combining expert interviews, premium dramatic live-action sequences as well as Roosevelt’s own words and rich archival material, this documentary event will chart Roosevelt’s riveting journey and timely story showcasing how his relentless and compassionate determination to fight for the working man reshaped the political landscape forever and helped propel America into the 20th century.

Premieres May 30th

The American Presidency With Bill Clinton

Hosted and executive produced by Bill Clinton, the series explores the history of the American presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union across six, one-hour episodes. The American Presidency viewers through these defining historical moments, to analyze the public sentiment at the time and the driving forces behind the critical choices made by a wide-range of presidents and the long-lasting effects that still define our country today – both good and bad. Featuring expert commentary from renowned authors, historians and witnesses to history including Pulitzer Prize-winners Jon Meacham and Annette Gordon Reed, as well as Dr. Douglas Brinkley, Dr. Edna Medford Green, Dr. H.W. Brands and George Takei, each episode takes on a different theme in American history: race, extremism, the struggle for rights, presidential vision, global power, and economic might.

Premieres May 30th

A&E

Origins of Hip Hop

In each episode, Origins of Hip Hop delves into the inspiring origin story of one of Hip Hop’s biggest stars as collaborators, friends, family, and the artists themselves take viewers to where their stories began and trace their path to success. In intimate interviews, each artist will reflect on the moments that shaped them, the obstacles they have overcome, and the lessons learned along the way. The series further brings these stories to life through narration by renowned rapper Nas, rare archival footage of the stars, and their beloved music.

Premieres May 30th

Biography: Bobby Brown

From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in “Biography: Bobby Brown.” In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary.

Premieres May 30th

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step

After facing immense tragedy and adversity in the public eye, the Browns are ready to invite fans into their world as they embark on a new chapter of life in this 12-episode docuseries. Through exclusive access into their day-to-day lives, follow along as Bobby juggles his music career, raising a family, dealing with the recent loss of his son, sobriety and focusing on his physical health. There’s never a dull moment in the Brown household as they move through the triumphs and travails of everyday life and prepare for new adventures.

Premieres May 31st

CNN

Nomad With Carlton McCoy

Carlton McCoy is on a journey of discovery. Join the classically trained chef, master sommelier, and arbiter of cool on his quest to find the places where food, music, art, and culture collide. From the bustling streets of Seoul to the riverside towns along the Mississippi River, this six-part documentary series chases what it means to be authentic, celebrating the similarities and differences across the world to illuminate the universal threads that connect us all. At times deeply personal, McCoy uncovers the wellspring of new ideas, talent, and creation that has formed in some of the world’s most well-known destinations.

Premieres May 1st

HGTV

Lil Jon Wants To Do What?

In the series, Lil Jon helps skeptical homeowners who feel trapped in a boring home find their design wild side with startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute. Throughout the design process, expert builder/designer Anitra Mecadon and her team remain undaunted by Lil Jon’s extraordinary proposals and stay determined to make his creative vision a reality.

Premieres May 2nd

VH1

Unfaithful: Caught in the Act

The series tracks host Tami Roman as she sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act. With the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator, Tami will uncover the shocking truths and get the receipts to expose the cheats. Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush. In a life-altering confrontation, Tami’s tough love approach will help the heartbroken find the answers they need to make the ultimate decision – move forward together or end their relationship for good. Will Tami’s exposure bring these lovers closure?

Premieres May 16th

OWN

The Great Soul Food Cook-Off

In a cooking competition that celebrates soul food as the foundation of American cuisine and pays tribute to African American chefs, eight competitors go head-to-head in a high-stakes, emotional journey to win a grand prize of $50,000.

Starring: Kardea Brown, Eric Adjepong, Melba Wilson

Premieres May 6th

Love & Marriage: DC

After leaving the Real Housewives of Potomac, Monique and Chris Samuels are back on reality TV ready to show who they truly are. But marriage is not easy as the Samuels and their couple friends navigate relationships while living the D.C. lifestyle.

Premieres May 14th

The Nightcap With Carlos King

In each episode, renowned reality producer Carlos King will welcome guests from OWN’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The half-hour series will also feature surprise guests from Carlos’s “little black book” of celebrity friends who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.

Premieres May 14th

E!

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?

Hit comedian, podcast host, and roastmaster Nikki Glaser is getting a major wake-up call as new life events take her back to her roots in her hometown of St. Louis, MO. Unfiltered, relatable, and unapologetically herself, Nikki navigates friends, family, and romance as a homegrown local celebrity.

Premieres May 1st

HBO

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Adapted from the beloved Audrey Niffenger novel of the same name, The Time Traveler’s Wife follows the intricate and magical love story between Clare and Henry and a marriage with a problem…time travel.

Starring: Rose Leslie, Theo James, Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Caitlin Shorey, Everleigh McDonell, Michael Park, Jaime Ray Newman, Taylor Richardson,Peter Graham, Brian Altemus, Jason David, Kate Siegel, Josh Stamberg, Chelsea Frei, Marcia DeBonis, Will Brill, Spence House

Quick Thoughts: I really adore the book and I’m not the only one. It’ll be interesting watching Steven Moffat adapt a work he loves so much that it basically influenced his entire Doctor Who run.

Premieres May 15th

