Weekly Video Games Thread Needs Some Boss Fightin’ Tunes

Happy Monday, folks! It’s time for the Weekly Video Games Thread.
I’m not gonna belabor this: our prompt is boss music—specifically, some of your favorite pieces thereof. Mini-boss music counts too, of course. I have my choices, just a fraction of which I shall put into a spoiler tag.
Check them out!
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, “Into the Dark Night”
- Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia, “Chamber of Ruin”
- Chrono Trigger, “Battle with Magus”
- Cuphead, “Railroad Wrath” (whole soundtrack fits, really)
- Dark Souls, “Gwyn, Lord of Cinder”
- Dark Souls III, “Slave Knight Gael”
- deltarune Chapter 2, “Big Shot”
- Elden Ring, “Starscourge Radahn”
- Final Fantasy VI, “Decisive Battle”
- God of War (2018), “Deliverance”
- Hades, “God of the Dead”
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, “Stalfos”
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, “Helmaroc King” (arrangement from Wind Waker HD)
- Kid Icarus: Uprising, “Boss Battle 1”
- Kingdom Hearts II, “The 13th Struggle”
- Kirby’s Adventure, “Nightmare (Part 2)”
- Kirby Super Star Ultra, “Masked Dedede Battle”
- Metroid Prime 2: Echoes, “Vs. Dark Samus”
- NieR: Automata, “A Beautiful Song”
- No More Heroes, “Steel Python”
- Õkami, “Battle of Orochi I” and “Battle of Orochi II”
- Persona 5, “Rivers in the Desert”
- Pokémon Omega Ruby & Alpha Sapphire, “Battle! (Zinnia)”
- Pokémon Sword & Shield, “Battle! (Gym Leader)”
- Resident Evil 5, “Winds of Madness”
- Shadow of the Colossus, “A Despair-filled Farewell”
- Shovel Knight, “The Defender”
- Stinkoman 20X6, “Mecha-Trogador”
- Sonic Unleashed, “Vs. Egg Dragoon”
- Super Mario 3D World: “Hisstocrat”
- Super Mario Galaxy, “Final Bowser Battle”
- Super Paper Mario, “The Ultimate Show”
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, “Galeem”
- UNDERTALE, “Death by Glamour”
- WarioWare Gold, “Wario de Mucho”
- Xenoblade Chronicles, “You Will Know Our Names”
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 “Death Match with Torna”
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon, “Receive and Turn You”
What are some of your favorites? And while you’re here, how was your weekend when it came to playing?