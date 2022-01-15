Other

Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Comic Book Review – Black Manta #1 (September 2021)

Comic Book Review – Detective Comics #1047

Elite Evaluations: Part V — Unova

Franchise Festival #115: Metal Gear (1987-2005)

LGBT Movies: Girl with Hyacinths (1950)

The Madoka Project: There’s No Way I’ll Ever Regret It

One Giant Leap, 1999: Sonic Adventure

WTF ASIA 195: Fagara (2019)

MISCELLANEOUS

All Things Cricket: January 14th

Avocado Music Club #141: Buck 65 – Man Overboard

The Avocado Parenting Thread Talks Privacy

Basketball Jan 10-17 2022

The Eternals Disney+ Discussison

Most Anticipated Movies of 2022

Musicals Thread (Inspirational)

Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 1-3 Discussion

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14: Episode 2 Discussion Thread

Weekly YouTube Thread (1/10)

TOURNAMENTS

ABBA Song Tournament – Nominations

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 1

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 2

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 3

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 4

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 5

Stevie Wonder Song Tournament: Results!