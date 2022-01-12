The Eternals Disney+ Discussison

The film saw a November 5th, 2021 debut where it came in at $385 million. We learned recently that Disney+ had set a January 12th, 2022 premiere date for it on the service for its members while the home video release is set for a February 15th, 2022 debut. A lot of people will be experiencing it for the first time through its launch on Disney+ and we wanted to add a fresh discussion topic for it here. The film has also seen some re-evaluation with some time and space from its debut and may have new opinions on it to flesh out. Do consider this topic to contain spoilers.

You can go back and read the spoiler sports discussions here and TheImmortanScott’s review of the film here.

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film stars star Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman.

The comics were produced originally in the 1970s by Jack Kirby with some really neat designs and ideas behind it but they’ve never been heavily used in the comics continuity overall. We’ve had some references to them in brief in the cinematic side though so it makes sense to try and explore more of that.

Chloe Zoe’s most recent work was Nomadland, which like The Rider, was like most of her projects as it saw her as the writer and director along with producing credits as well, though the majority of her works are short films. Check out the 2015 film Songs My Brothers Taught Me and the 2017 film The Rider.

Property Concept: The story takes place across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit. The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup.

