Comic Book Review – Detective Comics #1047

Detective Comics #1047

Writer Mariko Tamaki

Artist Ivan Reis

“The Tower” Part One

The twelve part “Shadows of the Bat” storyline kicked off last week with the release of Detective Comics #1047.

Arkham Asylum was destroyed during Infinite Frontier #0. Most of the patients were killed by a gas attack, which was supposedly perpetrated by the Joker. Others escaped and are being tracked down by the GCPD. In the wake of this tragedy, the sleek and stylish Arkham Tower has opened in the heart of Gotham City to help rehabilitate Batman’s Rogue Gallery. Dr. Wear, along with Dr. Chase Meridian, have their hands full but there is hope for these villains.

The road to hell is paved with good intentions as the inmates take control of the building a mere three weeks after opening. With Batman gone, it will take all of the members of the Bat Family to take control of the situation to save the hospital staff and quell the riot in this seemingly impenetrable fortress.

Tamaki continues her stellar and superb run helming Detective Comics, alongside guest artist Ivan Reis for this high-octane story, which also reveals some history of the inmates we are unfamiliar with in a backup by Matthew Rosenberg and Fernando Blanco titled House of Gotham.

We have seen the Bat Family come to the rescue of Batman when he is in dire need of help saving the city and its beleaguered citizenry from the terrors of Bane, Joker, and most recently, The Scarecrow. This twelve-issue arc will test Oracle, Nightwing, Batwoman (among others) to see if they can make their mentor proud and step out of the proverbial Shadow of the Bat (see what I did there).

Since the pandemic, I have had a hard time getting new comics on the day of release. I have also had a hard time keeping up on weekly comics like Amazing Spider Man (Beyond). I am definitely going to try to keep on top of the next eleven issues, come hell or high water. Thank goodness for ComiXology and online comic stores for helping make this happen, in case I, like others, can’t make it to their local comic shop.

One part Die Hard, one-part Towering Inferno, with a dash of spandex for good measure and you have Detective Comics: Shadows of the Bat. We have already seen one major death to kickoff this issue and I’m one hundred percent sure it won’t be the last. This first issue has plenty of action and suspense and I have a feeling that Tamaki will keep her foot on the gas as Detective Comics reaches its 1,050th issue on January 25th.

Next Issue – “The mysteries of Dr. Wear begin to unfold as a new doctor named Frow joins the staff of Arkham Tower. The Bat-Family tries to figure out the best way to infiltrate the facility, but someone may have gotten the drop on them…someone not unfamiliar with psychiatric facilities…one Dr. Harleen Quinzel, better known to you dear readers as Harley Quinn.”

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...