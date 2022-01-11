Superman And Lois/Naomi Live Thread

Superman And Lois

“What Lies Beneath”

Lois and Clark struggle as a couple; Chrissy adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois; Jonathan faces new challenges on the football team; secrets threaten to destroy Jordan and Sarah’s growing relationship.

Naomi

“Don’t Believe Everything You Think”

Naomi’s closest friends join her to help uncover who or what’s behind the unexpected event that has their small military town buzzing and left her with strange new fainting spells.

