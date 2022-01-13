Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 4

Group 2 Results

Spoiler 52.38% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Seashore War 52.38% Super Mario 3D World Snowball Park 52.38% Yakuza 0 Koi No Disco Queen [Ryosuke Horii] 47.62% Final Fantasy XV Stand Your Ground [Yoko Shimomura] 42.86% Deadbolt The Proverbial Dust Biters 42.86% Splatoon Hooked 38.10% Mario Kart 8 Thwomp Ruins 38.10% Duet: Encore Chapters Start Again 38.10% Tokyo Xanadu Liberation Drive 38.10% Ni No Kuni Battle II 38.10% Axiom Verge The Axiom 38.10% Element4l Island, Bonfire, Lake 33.33% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Underground 33.33% Persona 5 Our Beginning 33.33% Fire Emblem Awakening Conquest – Ablaze 33.33% Dropsy Kierkegaard’s Neon Lights 33.33% Pokémon Bank Event 28.57% Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Labyrinth I- Guardian 28.57% Rhythm Heaven Megamix Pajama Party 28.57% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Town -The Bliss of the Twilight 28.57% Gray Matter [Steam] The Daedalus Club [Robert Holmes] 28.57% Contrast Kat’s Song (ft. Laura Ellis) 23.81% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Graveyard of Dreams 23.81% Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Main Theme 19.05% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Things That Live On This Planet [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Friday January 14th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

