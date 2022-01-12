Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 3

Group 1 Results

Spoiler 61.90% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning Returns 57.14% Deadbolt This Parrot is No More 57.14% Super Mario 3D World Footlight Lane 57.14% Mighty Switch Force 2 Glow 57.14% Pokémon Sun and Moon Gladion’s Theme 52.38% Yakuza 0 Receive You ~Tech Trance Arrange~ 47.62% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Down the Up Staircase 47.62% Fantasy Life Dynamism when fighting 47.62% Ni No Kuni Battle 47.62% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Good King Moggle Mog XII 47.62% Undertale Amalgam 42.86% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C2 42.86% Mighty No. 9 Trapped By Laser Light (Capital Building Stage) 42.86% Kentucky Route Zero You’ve Got To Walk 42.86% Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Never Let Up 42.86% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Dunes 38.10% Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Sky’s Theme 38.10% Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Title 33.33% Fire Emblem Awakening Id – Sorrow 28.57% Persona 4 Dancing All Night Your Affection [Daisuke Asakura Remix] 28.57% Leaf Me Alone Temple 23.81% Fire Emblem Fates In the Stars 23.81% Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse Scuttle Town: Reinvention 23.81% Freedom Wars Cascade 14.29% Pokémon X & Y Parfum Palace [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday January 13th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 4 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

(51-60) Group 51 Group 52 Group 53 Group 54 Group 55 Group 56 Group 57 Group 58 Group 59 Group 60 [collapse]

(61-70) Group 61 Group 62 Group 63 Group 64 Group 65 Group 66 Group 67 Group 68 Group 69 Group 70 [collapse]

(71-80) Group 71 Group 72 Group 73 Group 74 Group 75 Group 76 Group 77 Group 78 Group 79 Group 80 [collapse]

(81-90) Group 81 Group 82 Group 83 Group 84 Group 85 Group 86 Group 87 Group 88 Group 89 Group 90 [collapse]

(91-98) Group 91 Group 92 Group 93 Group 94 Group 95 Group 96 Group 97 Group 98 [collapse]

Again, voting for group 2 is open until Wednesday January 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

