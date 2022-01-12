AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: Board Game Arena

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week we’re looking at the last of the Rogue subclasses, the Arcane Trickster. These Rogues use magic to supplement their roguish ways, usually focusing on enchantment and illusion spells. Arcane Tricksters learn to cast spells in a similar way to wizards, so they use INT as their casting ability score.

Starting at 3rd level, you gain the Spellcasting feature and learn the Mage Hand cantrip along with two other cantrips from the Wizard list. You also know three 1st level Wizard spells, two of which must be from either the enchantment or illusion schools. You learn additional spells and gain spell slots as you continue to level up.

Also at level 3, you’ve already mastered Mage Hand Legerdemain. Your Mage Hand cantrip can be invisible, rather than manifesting a spectral hand, and you can use it to pick someone’s pocket, plant an object on another creature, or use thieves’ tools to open a lock or disarm a trap from range. When you perform one of those tasks, you can attempt to do so unnoticed by succeeding on a Slight of Hand check, contested by the other creature’s Perception. You can also use your Cunning Action to control the hand with a bonus action on your turn.

When you reach 9th level, you can set a Magical Ambush. If you are hidden from a creature when you cast a spell, that creature has disadvantage on any saving throw made against the spell on the turn you cast it.

At level 13, you are a Versatile Trickster, gaining the ability to use Mage Hand as a distraction. You use your bonus action to cause the Mage Hand to grant advantage on your attack rolls against a a target within 5 feet of the Mage Hand.

Finally at 17th level, you become a Spell Thief, stealing the knowledge of how to cast spells from those who use them against you. Whenever another creature casts a spell that targets you or includes you in the area of effect, you can use your reaction to force the creature to make a saving throw using their spell casting modifier. On a failed save, you negate the spell’s effect against you and if the spell is of a level that you can cast, it is added to your list of spells known for the next 8 hours. In addition, the other creature can not cast that spell again for the same period. You can only use this ability once per long rest.

We were short a few players for D&D this past weekend, so a few of us ended up just hanging out and playing some quick game on the Board Game Arena site. It’s a website where you can play online versions of hundreds of board games for free (though there is a premium membership subscription for more access). We played a couple of rounds of Kingdomino, Draftosaurus, and Sushi Go. Not bad for an impromptu virtual game night!

