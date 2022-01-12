Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 12

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Ally, a physical therapist, had all kinds of weather on her wedding day;

Emma, a government effectiveness associate manager, sang on “Sesame Street” and met some Muppets; and

Amy, an engineering manager, whose cat had a misadventure and was heroically rescued. Amy is a 30-day champ with winnings of $1,057,800.

Jeopardy! round

HOW PROVINCIAL

CHINESE CALENDAR ANIMALS

3 SHORT WORDS

LET ME IN!!

IRON MAN

WAR MACHINE

Scores going into DJ: Amy $7,000, Emma -$200, Ally $3,200.

DD1 – $800 – 3 SHORT WORDS – Bremerton, Washington claims to be where an excited Democrat first yelled to Pres. Truman the phrase do this, Harry (Ally lost $1,000 from her leading score of $1,600.)

Double Jeopardy!

ROYAL WOMEN

AUTHORS’ NONFICTION

SCIENCE

ONE LETTER DIFFERENT

CLASSIC SITCOMS

REPTILIAN WORDS & PHRASES

Ally had a chance to take the lead away from Amy on DD3, but she missed and it was all Amy from that point, showing the way into FJ with $23,000 vs. $3,000 for Ally and $200 for Emma.

DD2 – $1,200 – ONE LETTER DIFFERENT – A tiny European republic & a Hall of Fame Dolphin quarterback (Amy lost $4,000 from her total of $12,200 vs. $4,400 for Ally.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SCIENCE – First appearing in the Cambrian Period, these are the 3-lobed fossils of what were marine animals (Ally lost $5,000 from her score of $6,000 vs. $8,200 for Amy.)

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC AMERICANS – In 1838 he took a new last name, of a family in Walter Scott’s “The Lady of the Lake”; for distinction he added a 2nd “S” to the end

Only Emma was correct, as Amy missed her third straight FJ. Amy dropped $12,000 to win with $11,000 for a 31-day total of $1,068,800.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: Very depressingly, no one knew the sitcom in which Redd Foxx starred as “a cantankerous junk dealer & patriarch” is “Sanford & Son”.

Ken’s Korner: He noted that Amy responded correctly to 41 out of 60 clues in the first two rounds yesterday, and has a clue accuracy rate of 95%.

One more thing: Ally heard it’s supposed to be good luck to have rain on your wedding day. I don’t know about that, but the bigger question is if it’s ironic, which will be debated by wordsmiths and philosophers until the end of time.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Give ’em hell”? DD2 – What are San Marino and Dan Marino? DD3 – What are trilobites? FJ – Who was Douglass?

