Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Love Letters (01/12/2022)

No, text messages saying “I love you” don’t count. Not that there’s anything wrong with them, but that is not the kind of lover letter I mean with the title. I’m talking about the proper long-format love letter. Be that an email, printed, typed, or a piece of paper to which was put a pen in the most old-fashioned of ways. Well, I guess maybe the most old-fashioned way would be a cave painting or a clay tablet, but oh well.

What are your thoughts on them? Ever written one? Gotten one? Like them, dislike them? Anything which stands out to you over the years? And so on, and so forth …

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

