Legends of Tomorrow/Batwoman Live Chat 1/12/21

Paranoid Android

Sara starts to realize her team is making questionable choices when it comes to the timeline. Trying to figure out who is behind everything, Sara discovers some harsh truths.

Trust Destiny

Mary and Alice continue their sisterly bonding, Ryan, Luke and Sophie are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them… even entertaining a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya that finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley. As the team hunts for the source of Poison Mary’s power – and potential demise – Renee is forced to revisit her heartbreaking past. Meanwhile, Marquis grows more unhinged and throws a spectacularly sinister soiree at Wayne Tower… and everyone is invited.

Here’s the live chat.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...