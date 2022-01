Time to see the writing on the wall…



In 4th place, “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)”!



In 3rd place, “Sir Duke”!

In 2nd place, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)”!

And your pick for the best Stevie Wonder song, “Superstition”!

Thanks to everyone who participated, see you all for the next Song Tournament!

