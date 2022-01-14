All Things Cricket: January 14th

- I was going to do this here in the evening but my internet is wonky. We’ll see how it goes.
- The Ashes are no longer the top story after they were already retained by Australia. Sorry, that’s how it works. The India/South Africa Test series is top of the list now, especially since South Africa has won the series in impressive fashion, taking the final two Tests after dropping the first one. It’s been a remarkable series victory, with the Proteas missing most of their top players from the past decade and getting solid contributions from a number of new and veteran players such as Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar and Duanne Olivier. India (the country) is pretty stunned to have lost and and is looking for answers. The teams continue with 3 ODIs, two in Paarl and one in Cape Town.
- The Ashes nevertheless carry on. England pulled out a draw with one wicket left at Sydney. Jimmy Anderson was batting and Steve Smith was bowling at the end, just like you would draw it up. England fans were thrilled to avoid the 5-0 whitewash, which is where England red ball cricket is right now. The teams moved to Tasmania and the lovely Blundstone Arena in Hobart for the final Test. Hobart is hosting an Ashes Test for the first time ever. Day 1 was interrupted by the slightest of drizzles, which did not please the crowd that had waited their whole lives to see an Ashes Test in Hobart. Australia is at 241/6 heading in to Day 2.
- The great Ross Taylor played his last Test for New Zealand as the Black Caps routed Bangladesh by an innings and 117 runs. Taylor took the game-ending wicket from Ebadot Hossain to finish off a glorious career in style. Congratulations, Rossco!
- BBL11 has Perth, the two Sydney teams and Hobart in line for the four playoff spots. Adelaide has won their last two to make a late run at the fourth spot, but they also lost Rashid Khan to Afghanistan duty, so it will be a tall order.
- SuperSmash in New Zealand is led by Northern Districts on the men’s side and the indomitable (and still undefeated) Wellington on the women’s side. You might as well hand the women’s trophy to Wellington Blaze. I know, famous last words.
- Ireland and West Indies have split two ODIs and will play the deciding ODI in Kingston on Sunday.
- MiLC 2022 has a start date! They’ll be firing up season 2 on June 25th for a 10-week season all across the USA. No word on the final number of teams or the locations or dates of specific matches.
- We made it before my internet died! I hope yours is still good. Comment below if it is.