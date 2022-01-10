Basketball Jan 10-17 2022

I have to write these a few days early so give me a break.
- Women’s Collegiate has two undefeated after NC State takes down NC
- Big East is looking like the power conference once again in the Men’s game
- Sue Bird back for a 19th season!
- I’ve gone from being a doubter, to thinking the Bulls don’t get enough credit. For a Wisconsin resident that’s high praise.
- OBLIGATORY BUCKS NEWS: They’ve been up and down, beating the Nets (albeit without the flat earther, but also without Jrue) and dropping eggs too. Lopez ever coming back? They parted ways with Boogie, and as much as I wanted it to work it just wasn’t clicking.
