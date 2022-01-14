Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 5

Group 3 Results

Spoiler 76.19% Undertale Death by Glamour 57.14% ibb & obb Clear 57.14% Xenoblade Chronicles X NO.EX01 (Major Boss Battle) [Mika Kobayashi] 57.14% NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128 The Sound of the End 52.38% QURARE: Magic Library The Q Field [TAK] 52.38% Persona 4 Dancing All Night specialist [“NEVER MORE” P4D-EDIT ver.] [Shoji Meguro] 47.62% ibb & obb Ghost 47.62% Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Land) (Japanese) 47.62% Velocity 2x Flight Computer 42.86% Undertale Snowy 42.86% Read Only Memories Saving The World (Jess’ Theme) 42.86% Sonic: After The Sequel Ghosts With Guitars – For Moon Mansion Act 2 38.10% Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Almighty Bhunivelze 33.33% Terraria Ocean 28.57% Dark Rose Valkyrie With the Girls [TrioDesign] 28.57% Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force FULL CONTACT -ADF ver- [Toshimichi Isoe] 23.81% Persona 5 My Homie 23.81% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ride Pokémon (Aquatic) 23.81% Pokémon Sun and Moon Alola Region Theme 23.81% Picross 3D Round 2 BGM Mystery 23.81% Undertale Finale 23.81% Zero Time Dilemma Nostalgic Scenery 23.81% Bar Oasis 2 Aftertaste #1 Missed Call [Nauts] 19.05% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Littleroot Town 9.52% Tales of Zestria Mountain Ruins Brimming with Ageless Charm [Motoi Sakuraba] It’s very early, but “Death by Glamour” just might wind up being a top 5 seed. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Sunday January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 4 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 6 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 5 is open until Sunday January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

