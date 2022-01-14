The Weekly Shuffle Thread Gets Straight to the POINT!

Cults – Never Saw The Point

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The point of this whole thing is to let the shuffle go through your music library and share with us the results! So let me get to the point: our special word of the day is POINT!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Point in the title of them! But if your shuffle is looking pointless in the literal sense of the word, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

