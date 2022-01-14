Werewolf Crossing (#173): Day Six

Flick sat at his workbench, putting the finishing touches on a bug model. It was an orchid mantis, which required patience and precision due to its delicate wings.

He heard the rumble of footsteps outside. Who was that? He picked up his modeling knife and held it down at his side.

The door to the cottage flew open … and in waddled C.J., who held up a bundle of fish.

“Lookee what I caught today!” the beaver bellowed.

“You scared the hell out of me,” Flick said, lightly setting the modeling knife back on the table. “Folks have been disappearing off the island, I thought you were coming to murder me.”

“Murder?” C.J. said, shoving his catch into one of many freezers. “Not tonight, hon. How ’bout I fry up dinner instead?”

As C.J. set a pan on the stove, they again heard ominous footsteps from outside. They looked at each other, their eyes growing wide. Flick again reached for his knife.

The door banged open! … and there stood Mabel, holding up two tuxedos.

“Hi boys!” the hedgehog said, smiling. “I have your outfits ready for the Moonies!”

“Mabel!” C.J. said. “You scared us!”

“I did?” she said, closing the door behind her. “I’m sorry! You knew I was coming over tonight, yes?”

“Yes,” Flick said, again setting down the knife. “Sorry Mabel, we’re both a little on edge.”

“Oh! You mean about the disappearances?” Mabel shook her head, spines flapping. “Isn’t that strange? What is happening around here lately?”

Outside, there was a crackle of thunder. In the echoes, they once again heard several footsteps thumping up to the front door.

“We’re all here,” C.J. whispered nervously. “So … who is that?”

SAGITTARIUSKIM and OWEN were C.J. and FLICK, a beaver and a chameleon. They were also VILLAGERS (Town Lovers).

SIC HUMOR was MABEL, a hedgehog. He was a VILLAGER (Town).

3 Villagers

1 Nook’s Crook

1 Serial Killer (???)

A minimum of three game-related posts are required each game day, though more is encouraged.

Living Players April

Jake

Lindsay

Narrowstrife

Wasp

Role Descriptions ADAM FARRAR (WILBUR // Villager): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may remove a player from the island. The chosen player’s night action (if they have one) fails, and any actions that target them also fail. You cannot choose yourself.



COPYWIGHT (WISP // Villager): After you die, you are still allowed to comment in the main thread each day. You cannot vote or have access to the graveyard.



EMMELEMM (K.K. SLIDER // Villager): Each night, choose a song from



HOHO (ROVER // Nook’s Crooks): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may block a chosen player’s night action, if they have one.



LAMB DANCE (HARVEY // Villager): Each player in the game has been given a photo of an animal on the wall of their house. Each night, you can choose 1 or 2 players. The chosen players will be asked to draw a picture of their animal and post it in the thread the next day.



MACCROCODILE (LUNA // Villager): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may choose to send a player to the Dream World. While a player is in the Dream World, they cannot be killed by night actions that target them. You can choose yourself.



MALTHUSC (CELESTE // Nook’s Crooks): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about what their secret role does.



MARLOWE (KICKS // Villager): You have an optional vig kill that can only be used on Night 3.



MSD (BLATHERS // Villager): As a night action, select 1 or 2 players. You can share animal or fossil-based fun facts with the chosen players. They will not know who sent the facts and you will not get a response. The fun facts can be true or made up. They have no game effect.



NATE (TOMMY // Serial Killer): Tommy and ??? are serial killer masons. Each night you will decide who you want to kill, as well as which one of you will perform the kill.



OWEN (Flick // Villager): C.J. and Flick are Lovers. If one of you dies, so does the other one.



RAVEN (PASCAL // Nook’s Crooks): The first time you are targeted by any night action, you “swim away”. All actions that target you that night automatically fail.



SAGITTARIUSKIM (C.J. // Villager): C.J. and Flick are Town Lovers. If one of you dies, so does the other one.



SIC HUMOR (MABEL // Villager): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about their alignment.



SIDE CHARACTER (LABEL // Villager): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about their alignment. On Night 1 and Night 3, you may remove a player from the island. The chosen player’s night action (if they have one) fails, and any actions that target them also fail. You cannot choose yourself.After you die, you are still allowed to comment in the main thread each day. You cannot vote or have access to the graveyard.Each night, choose a song from this list . I will post a YouTube video of the chosen song in the next day’s thread for you. Songs have no game effect.On Night 2 and Night 4, you may block a chosen player’s night action, if they have one.Each player in the game has been given a photo of an animal on the wall of their house. Each night, you can choose 1 or 2 players. The chosen players will be asked to draw a picture of their animal and post it in the thread the next day.On Night 2 and Night 4, you may choose to send a player to the Dream World. While a player is in the Dream World, they cannot be killed by night actions that target them. You can choose yourself.On Night 1 and Night 3, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about what their secret role does.You have an optional vig kill that can only be used on Night 3.As a night action, select 1 or 2 players. You can share animal or fossil-based fun facts with the chosen players. They will not know who sent the facts and you will not get a response. The fun facts can be true or made up. They have no game effect.Tommy and ??? are serial killer masons. Each night you will decide who you want to kill, as well as which one of you will perform the kill.C.J. and Flick are Lovers. If one of you dies, so does the other one.The first time you are targeted by any night action, you “swim away”. All actions that target you that night automatically fail.C.J. and Flick are Town Lovers. If one of you dies, so does the other one.On Night 2 and Night 4, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about their alignment.On Night 1 and Night 3, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about their alignment.

Win Conditions – Villagers win the game when Nook’s Crooks and ??? have been eliminated.

– Nook’s Crooks win the game when their numbers equal the Villagers and ??? have been eliminated.

– ??? win the game when all Villagers and Nook’s Crooks have been eliminated.

– If there is ever an equal number of Villagers, Nook’s Crooks, and ???, the game ends and a special ending occurs.

Twilight is at 3pm PST (6pm EST) on Saturday, January 15.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...