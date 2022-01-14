Werewolves: 3rd Annual Moonies!!!

curtains rise, music fades

Hey everybody, thanks for coming out tonight, as we kick off the Third Annual Moonies!

rapturous applause

You’re in for a fabulous weekend of reminiscing, with awards to given, grudges to recall, and laughs to be had, I’m sure. This is day one, so in the gift bags under your chairs you’ll find fun little Werewolf badges if you want them (courtesy of our Avocado Mods), along with a vote for April!

laughter

I kid, I kid. Sort of.

touches hand to ear

Hang on, I’m just getting word in from the producers here, someone has finished reading the rules to The Maltese Falcon game!

laughter

You know, I wrote something originally to try and recap The Year that was, but like all great authors I figured I’d just borrow from the best.

With apologies to Theodore Geisel, and all the many, many townies I’ve killed this year.

OH! THE PEOPLE YOU’LL KILL

Congratulations!

Today is your day.

You’re off to play Werewolf!

You’re off and away!

You have brains in your head.

You have shade of all hues.

You can steer Townie heat

any way that you choose.

You’re on your own. Only YOU knows what you knows.

And YOU are the one who picks where your vote goes.

You’ll look up and down posts. Look ’em over with care.

About some you will say, “That’s a ping over there.”

With your head full of brains (if a wolf, full of lies),

you’re too smart to fall for poor alibis.

Allies? You may not find any

you’ll want to entreat.

In that case, of course,

you’ll head straight to the spreadsheet.

It’s bursting in there, full of whistles and bells

in the wide open columns and cramped little cells.

In there things can happen

and frequently do

to people as brainy

and searching as you.

And then YOU get votes!

Don’t worry. Don’t stew.

A little doubt, a little side-eye.

They’ll start getting votes, too.

OH!

THE PEOPLE YOU’LL KILL!

You’ll be leading the pack!

You’ll be hidden from sight!

You’ll be laughing in Discord

At thoughts that ain’t right.

You won’t lag behind, because we’re all good friends here.

You’ll fit in with the gang and you’ll soon be quite dear.

Whoever you kill, it’ll all be in jest!

We’ll all still be pals at the end of this quest.

Except when you mod.

Because, sometimes, you’ll mod.

If there’s any advice

you most don’t want to miss

it’s “Don’t include falcons”

(Just trust me on this.)

You can get all excited

about rules, cool and new.

And your gang will tear through them.

Lurch occupant: YOU.

But a Lurch never stops us

from still having fun.

And chances are, after,

you’re planning your next one.

When pressed for a theme,

You can pick anyone, but–

Finding a fun roleplay?

Not so easily done.

You may rack your brain for one slight or obtuse

A robot with mail! A crock pot on the loose!

Or Jason Momoa, or a M.O.D.O.K. that pines!

Or a Klingon detective with thoughts about times!

Or, ahem, if I may, a doctor that rhymes?

Or a youth pastor (maybe?) who’s not all quite right!

Mistress of the Dark who’s a picturesque sight!

Or a favorite character from stage, screen, or page?

(Anime characters are, of late, all the rage.)

Anyone! Anything! Any color or age!

You can get so confused

that your eyes will be starred

and you’ll see images and gifs that might leave you scarred

and scroll on for miles as you laugh – and laugh hard,

headed, I fear, towards where living is barred.

The Grave Yard…

…for people just waiting.

Waiting for a wolf to show

or a vote to cast, or the Cop to know

or a day to pass, or the night to go

or the Vig to shoot, or some shade to throw

or the waiting around for a Yes or No

or waiting for their doubts to grow.

Everyone is just waiting.

YES!

Werewolf’s for you!

You’ll keep fine comp’ny

all that waiting and staying

And soon you’ll all be back

where everyone’s playing.

With new themes, teams, and RPs

once more you’ll ride high!

Ready for anything under the sky.

Ready because we cast our arms open wide!

Oh, the people you’ll kill! There’s murder to be done!

There are friends to be had! There are games to be won!

And the magical memories you’ll make with those friends

will make you the winning-est winner at end.

Laughs! They’re worth more than any possible fame,

and you’ll laugh even harder thinking ’bout next game.

Except when you don’t

Because, sometimes you won’t.

I’m afraid that some times

you’ll just need a break.

Life still keeps on going

there are tasks you can’t shake.

It’s OK!

Whether you like it or not,

Real Life will be something

you’ll deal with a lot.

And when you’re not playing, there’s a very good chance

you’ll meet things that scare you right out of your pants.

There are some, down the road between known and unknown,

that can scare you so much you’ll feel so, so alone.

But we will be here

though the weather be foul.

We will be here

though your enemies prowl.

We will be here

though the Hakken-Kraks howl.

You’ve allies, and comrades,

And shoulders to cry on

And people to listen

Whatever your mind’s on.

There are people here for you,

Like buds at the bar

to empathize, to sympathize

whoever you are.

You’ll fit right in, of course,

as you already know.

You’ll fit right in

with many strange birds as you go.

So be sure when you post.

Post with care and some tact

and remember that Life’s

a Great Balancing Act.

Just never forget to be gen’rous and kind.

And don’t mistake ribbing for axes to grind.

And will you succeed?

Yes! You will, indeed!

(98 and 3/4 percent guaranteed.)

KID, YOU’LL PLAY WEREWOLF!

So…

be your name Indy or Queequeg or Lamb,

Josephus! Goat! Lindsay! Or SheleetaHam,

You’re off to Great Places!

Today is your day!

Signups are posted.

So…get on your way!

Have a great weekend everybody, and let’s try and leave the SK alive to Day Two!

Hello hello hello, everybody, and welcome welcome welcome to the 3rd Annual Moonies!!! Can we get a big AROOOOOO for Marlowe’s thoughtful and lovely intro? At least before we kill him

Third time out and y’all know the drill: hang out, trade war stories, shit talk, be kind to yourselves and others, and have fun! And marvel at the beautiful art in the header, created by spookyfriend! Throughout the weekend Grumos and I will be handing out various awards and introducing our newest Werewolf Ambassador. As per usual all of the Awards were hand crafted and data generated by the amazing sic. All ties were RNGed by Grumos and myself.

We will be having two vote threads for this year’s Hall of Fame inductees: one for Mod and one for Player. Vote early and vote often! If you want to take a stroll down memory lane, here is a link to very first Moonies and last year’s Moonies! And you can view all the previous winners here!

We’ll also be dishing out some prompts here and there but please feel free to add your own; just please make them bold in a top level comment.

Guys gals and non-binary pals, it is such a great honor for Grumos and myself to host this wonderful weekend for all of you lovely folks. We thank you from the bottoms of our hearts. Now get in there and celebrate our incredibly lovely and caring and paranoid and murderous community! And as always, enjoy!

– Grumos and hoho

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...