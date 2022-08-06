Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Comic Book Review – Gambit #1

Comic Book Review – The Many Deaths of Laila Starr

Crate Skimmers #32 The 13th Floor Elevators – The Psychedelic Sounds Of The 13th Floor Elevators

Franchise Festival S2E13 – Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Futurama, Season Six, Episode Thirteen, “Holiday Spectacular”

History Thread: Attack of the Pod Bros

Let’s Read Vogue, January 1956!

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. What If…? Part Two

One Giant Leap, 2006: New Super Mario Bros.

Record Reviews (with Pen!) this week

Review: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

WTF ASIA 224: Snow Trail (1947)

You Talking Trek to Me? – “Chain of Command, Part I”

MISCELLANEOUS

AVoCADo GamesCast-ing Call #85

Avocado Music Club #169: Common Era – Belong

Comic Book Chat – The Sandman

Creative Endeavors Is Full Of Robins

Game News Roundup: July 2022

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Discussion

The Orville (Possible) Series Finale Spoiler & Series Remembrance Thread

Rock ‘n’ Roll Cycling Thread

Sandman Season 1 Discussion

Top 10: Actors

Weekly YouTube Thread (8/1)

TOURNAMENTS

Led Zeppelin Tournament Results

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...