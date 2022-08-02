Top 10: Actors

TCM is currently doing their annual “Summer Under the Stars” lineup where they dedicate a day to one actor, and this got me thinking of doing a top 10 lists of our favorite actors.

The rules are simple, you can make a list of your 10 favorite actors (whether it be men, women, or non-binary) and rank them. You can also add in some photos of your choices and maybe add an honorary mentions list of actors who didn’t make the cut. Here’s my top 10 list:

10. Saoirse Ronan

9. Angela Bassett

8. Paul Newman

7. Andrew Garfield

6. Judy Garland

5. Jean Arthur

4. Denzel Washington

3. Toshirō Mifune

2. Carole Lombard

1. Humphrey Bogart

Have fun and be respectful to other people’s lists.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...