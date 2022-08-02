Comic Book Review – The Many Deaths of Laila Starr

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr

Writer – Ram V

Artist – Filipe Andrade

After focusing on packing and moving the past four months, I was finally able to join the TO Comic Club for their discussion on The Many Deaths of Laila Starr.

A child is born and is prophesied to discover the means of immortality and prevent humanity from ever dying again. The Goddess of Death is relieved of her duties as the Reaper of Souls and her severance package includes a chance to live out the rest of her life as a human. Death finds new life inside the body of Laila Starr. She has the opportunity to prevent the child, Darius Shah, from working on and finalizing his discovery. What lengths will she take to stop this from happening? Can she kill an innocent person for doing nothing inherently wrong?

When discussing the story, I told the group that my biggest regret was buying the issues as they came out but never reading them. I told them I could kick myself in the behind for waiting so long to read this miniseries. Comic readers and reviewers have said nothing but good things about Laila Starr and it deserves all the awards and praise is has captured thus far.

As I was reading this story I started thinking about my own life and where I came from, where I am at, and where my journey will take me. Great stories, no matter the format, should make you ask questions about your life and have a profound effect on you in some way. My main takeaway from Laila Starr is that death surrounds us and it has impacted our lives in some way or another for as long as we can remember. A loved one, a close friend, the love our life. They come into our lives and we don’t know how long we have with them but we should make every minute count before its too late.

If you are reading this review (and I hope you are) my advice to you is take that vacation, no matter how expensive it may be or how many paid time off hours it may cost. Ask that man or woman out for coffee. Have that slice of apple pie for dessert. Enjoy the little things in life before you miss the opportunity. Call that person you haven’t spoken to in awhile and mend fences. Tell the people in your life you love them.

If you haven’t read The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, I can’t recommend it enough. If you are in between books or need something to read on that vacation you decided to take, give this your time and attention. It is currently available on Hoopla. This story is both uplifting and a bit dour in some spots, so make sure you are in the right frame of mind before diving in. Laila Starr might not change your life overnight, but it will make you open your eyes a bit wider to how life, death, fate, and destiny each play a part in our lives and to be more mindful of them, especially the mundane or trivial aspects of our daily interactions with others we seem to gloss over.

