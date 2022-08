Greetings, riders of all kinds. Another busy week, another last-minute cycling thread. My question this week is simple. So simple. Like so many things in life. How often do you cycle per week? (besides this, please feel free to share whatever you’d like about cycling, thoughts, incidents, considerations. We’re all ears for it here.)

(pic this week is a bicycle I saw in venerable and beautiful Dresden last year)

